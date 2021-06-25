OUR VIEW: Rep. Davis consideration might be wise move

Fans and foes can agree on one thing about Rodney Davis – he is a master politician.

That’s intended as a compliment for the U.S. Representative from Taylorville. Republicans don’t survive in blue-state Illinois unless they’ve managed to walk the line well or have a favorable district map. Davis hasn’t had help from the mapmakers.

No favors will be done for him again this time around as Congressional districts change to reflect the mess that continues to be the 2020 census. Illinois lost a seat in the House of Representatives, a best-case scenario considering flight from the state. Davis’ last two races have been decided by the thinnest margins this side of the Macon County Sheriff 2018 election. Those two factors alone would be enough to make Davis reconsider his possibilities.

Reporter Brenden Moore explored the possibilities in a column this week. Davis has been stepping up his direct critiques of Gov. J.B. Pritzker while injecting his opinion on state legislative matters.

Illinois GOP chairman Pat Brady told Moore the party needs "a candidate that can win both upstate and downstate," with Davis representing "our best hope" of achieving that.

“I think Rodney fits that perfectly because I think he'll do very well downstate given his roots and I think he's a guy who's a conservative, so he can win the primary, but can also do well up in the suburbs — meaning he's a conservative thinker but doesn't scare suburban voters away like we've done in the past."

Davis spokesman Aaron DeGroot said Davis' "intent and preference is to run for Congress again," where he would continue to climb the ranks of the House Transportation Committee and potentially be in line to chair it in a few years if Republicans retake the majority.

The ultimate decision doesn’t belong to Davis alone. Money matters, and the Republican gubernatorial nod will go to those who most please those with deep pockets.

Davis won’t make a decision until he sees how the map is drawn. There’s a lot of wait-and-see and concern between now and when they’re finalized.

