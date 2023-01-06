OUR VIEW: Resignations can do harm

The spate of resignations from elected positions is curious, even as those resigning cite different reasons.

The most recent resignation locally is Decatur City Council member Bill Faber, who left before completing the final four months of his four-year term. Faber, who was serving his second term, was not running for re-election.

School board members Dan Oakes and Regan Lewis also resigned before their terms' end. Those resignations were explained well enough, even as the timing was inconvenient.

Can the same be said of Faber?

His reasoning for the resignation focuses on a point he has argued against as candidate and councilman: the requirement of four council members needing to approve an item for it to be placed on the city council agenda.

Faber has regularly been a voice of dissent and has often been on the losing side of votes taken by the council.

"I'm just surprised that he couldn't manage to last a few more months," Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said. "Realistically, voters elected him to serve a term and he's let them down. It's not like this is a health issue."

That’s a fair argument. But it’s also reasonable for Faber to be fed up with being on the wrong side of 5-2 and 6-1 votes by the council.

However, a person’s vote is a sacred thing. Many have fought and died to protect the right of each individual to give their votes to whomever they choose. So if you’re asking the individuals in your community to give you their votes, you owe them your best efforts for the period of time with which they entrusted you.

It’s a free country and there are no tangible consequences to anyone who leaves the seat early. But here’s what could be a consequence: People have less faith in the political process, less confidence that those they elect will uphold the inherent promise of their candidacy. Our national trust in those institutions and civic leaders is already at an abysmal low, and anything that contributes to their further erosion is corrosive to our society.

The early departures leave both boards in a quandary. They are required to fill the vacancies because too much time exists between the resignations and elections.

That puts those left to make the appointment in the unenviable spot of selecting someone to simply keep a seat warm for a little more than four months (and who wants to do that?) or select someone from those who have actually shown an interest in running for the spot. Does that hurt or help that candidate and put the boards in the weird spot of tipping their hand about who they want to win?

Think past council member Pat McDaniel in this case. If he wasn’t a candidate he would be the perfect person for the job. Is there another former board member out there who could step in?

At least they did it before the election and not after like so many people at the state level, who only ran to assure a party win with their name recognition and pass it on to someone after the fact. With this and the rigged maps, it’s no wonder people think their voice isn’t being heard.

Dissenting voices are necessary for any enterprise, be that a business or a governing body. If everyone is in lockstep, an institution can become a bulldozer when it shouldn’t be.

Observing local elections is a fascinating exercise. Brash and showy candidates gather attention, and their supporters’ voices grow loud. But those candidates have often found themselves on the outside looking in by the time votes are counted.

The only conclusion left to gather is that the majority of the voters are OK with the directions being taken.

That being the case, it’s easy to understand how Faber would think his presence on the board was a waste of everyone’s time. We rarely considered it a waste of ours. We bid him farewell with our thanks for his effort.