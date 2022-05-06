OUR VIEW: Reversal could have repercussions

Maybe the good news out of the Politico report on the leak of a Supreme Court decision is that we’ll have plenty of time to discuss the implications.

There doesn’t seem to be anything else about the leak that’s positive.

Let’s set aside any thoughts about the literal content of the Politico report. You can argue the horror of abortion and how wonderful America will be when this 49-year-old decision is gutted. Or you can argue about the Mitch McConnell-engineered Supreme Court and how it was built for this moment.

Sadly, our own partisanship is exactly what’s put us in this position. If we can’t see the merits of another’s ideas, we’re already sunk.

What was leaked to Politico was a draft, a draft of a decision that is not expected to be official until late June or early July, when the Court officially publishes the decision. Although unlikely, there is the possibility the final decision will be significantly different than what has been reported.

That’s just the first pile of sewage that results from the leak.

A leak like this is unheard of. No draft decision in the modern history of the court has been disclosed publicly while a case was still pending.

But the inevitable fallout has been the political argument about which “they” enabled the leak. Angry Democrats? Proud Republicans?

As much as any of us think we are right is also as wrong as we can be.

Publishing a draft is a horrifying prospect to anyone who has anything to do with drafts. A draft is an outline of suppositions. Judges can and will have comments on different sections.

The rest of the process in this case is tainted. Internal debate will proceed against the backdrop of public analysis and criticism of every line of the opinion. A change in the language will give the appearance of responding to public criticism.

We’re prone to limited thought when we look to change present systems. We don’t think of environmental costs when large factories are built. We don’t think about gasoline tax until we’re driving on a rough road that should be repaired by using those taxes. We love our internet and streaming services but haven’t paused to consider how much bitcoin mining harms the environment.

A reversal of Roe vs. Wade changes everything. Justices cited the 14th Amendment in the Roe vs. Wade case. A 50-year precedent is on the verge of being reversed. That affects everyone in the country.

The 14th Amendment includes an "equal protection clause" which says everyone must be equally protected and equally treated under the law. The clause, instituted just three years after the Civil War, has been invoked in major Supreme Court rulings involving civil rights.

The 1954 Brown v. Board of Education ruling found that racial segregation of public schools imposed by law by some states at the time violated the equal protection clause.

A 1978 affirmative action case found race could be one of several criteria in higher education admissions, but that the use of race as the sole basis for admissions decisions violated the equal protection clause. In the 2015 Obergefell vs. Hodges case, the Court ruled that state bans on same-sex marriage violated the due process clause.

The 14th Amendment has also been used in disputes over privacy, from government surveillance to companies tracking individuals’ online use.

Prominent conservatives are already eyeing using the potential ruling as a bridge to deconstructing the 1954 Brown verdict.

One of the things unconsidered when taking away one group’s rights is how much effect that will have on the rights of others. We appear prepared to find out.

