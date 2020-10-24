OUR VIEW: Rueter by just a shade

The race for Macon County State’s Attorney is one of those contests that delights voters.

Jay Scott is leaving the post after two terms. Macon County voters will be choosing between Tammy Wagoner, currently a Piatt County Assistant State’s Attorney, and defense attorney and past Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter.

Both are accomplished professionals in the courtroom. Wagoner has previously worked as an assistant state’s attorney in Macon County and has served with the Piatt County State’s Attorney since 2017, and is the recipient of glowing reviews from the north. Rueter is a former Macon County State’s Attorney who has served in the public defender’s office for the past 15 years.

The pair might even acknowledge themselves that their differences are merely in the shading. They have known each other for a long time, to the point where Rueter said they used to swap tips on how to program Minecraft for their kids. There’s no sign of acrimony between them.

Both have pledged to work toward addressing the gap between law enforcement and sections of the community that feel disenfranchised. But understand that some quarters of the county have a negative or mistrusting attitude toward the court system.