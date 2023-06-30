After a while, you simply run out of words, along with ideas for solutions.

Last weekend, Decatur Police were in the line of gunfire as they confronted a partying mob on city streets early Sunday.

The crowd at the 2 a.m. incident was estimated between 300 and 500.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel expressed relief that no police officers or citizens were hurt. Agreed. But we’re not always so lucky, are we? Sometimes people get shot on Decatur streets. Sometimes people get shot and killed on Decatur streets.

Forgive the morbid thought, but what would that 2 a.m. party have looked like if bullets began to fly through flesh?

That’s at least part of the reason the curfew for anyone 17 and younger has been in effect

Days before the street mob incident, Brandel announced stricter enforcement and emphasized the details of the city's curfew. Midnight is the curfew for Friday and Saturday. The rest of the week is 11 p.m. Those 17 and younger caught out past curfew could be fined between $250 and $500.

And the first action after the announcement is a party of hundreds? That’s either contempt of the curfew or not being aware of it, and neither is acceptable behavior.

We don’t want to portray every Decatur teen as a person who would be in the midst of the mob’s activities. But Brandel said officers saw people they perceived to be younger teenagers.

Whichever people can do to influence those using guns on the streets must be done. Eyewitnesses and victims must be willing to testify. If crimes aren’t punished, they’ll inevitably multiply.

This isn’t just an issue concerning the specific area of the city. These scenes could take place anywhere. We need more people concerned about putting an end to violence, and not just hand-wringing and offering prayers.

If we continue to have issues like this, unless we put forth a better effort, we’re indicating we’re OK with what’s happening.