OUR VIEW: Safety on road, pot an unlikely couple

Some research shows marijuana use may double the risk of causing an accident. Other research shows marijuana-impaired drivers drove slower or more cautiously than those who drank alcohol, who tended to speed, drive erratically and focus less on driving.
This is among the quandaries Illinois law enforcement faces as the date for legalized recreational marijuana – Jan. 1 – approaches. Officers anticipate more drivers under the influence, and have the challenges of spotting them and providing evidence to convict the guilty.
Among the characteristics officers will be looking for in drivers are:
- Drowsiness
- Memory impairment
- Altered sense of time
- Increased appetite
- Mood changes
The state law says drivers cannot have over 5 nanograms of THC in their system while driving. That amount is determined via blood tests, which have to be administered quickly because of the decay rate of the presence of THC in the body. Urinalysis only shows whether the chemical is in the system, not the amount.
Some sobriety tests require consent. Other tests are inconsistent.
Up to this time, the presence of cannabis has been enough to convict, because it’s an illegal substance. The present challenge is to find a reliable way in which an officer can determine whether a person is under the influence and a risk to others.
Officers are trained to spot signs of impaired drivers. State and local departments have also said that before any type of bodily fluid testing, they would first perform standard field sobriety tests. Drivers can decline the fluid testing requests, which require written consent. But that can also result in a suspended license, and a search warrant can be obtained to allow a fluids test.
State officers are using a saliva test in their efforts at establishing lack of sobriety, Macon County and Decatur police officials have said blood tests offer the most accurate result.
The law change is an experiment, and legislators will undoubtedly be revising the law and law enforcement officers will be expected to keep up.
Decatur Police Deputy Chief Shane Brandel summed the current position up well when talking to Herald & Review reporters Analisa Trofimuk and Kennedy Nolen. “We are asking a lot of questions that we don’t know the answers to, so we are making our best guesses based off of our training and education.”
We know where we’re starting from, and it will get better as time goes on.