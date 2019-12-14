OUR VIEW: Safety on road, pot an unlikely couple

Some research shows marijuana use may double the risk of causing an accident. Other research shows marijuana-impaired drivers drove slower or more cautiously than those who drank alcohol, who tended to speed, drive erratically and focus less on driving.

This is among the quandaries Illinois law enforcement faces as the date for legalized recreational marijuana – Jan. 1 – approaches. Officers anticipate more drivers under the influence, and have the challenges of spotting them and providing evidence to convict the guilty.

Among the characteristics officers will be looking for in drivers are:

Drowsiness

Memory impairment

Altered sense of time

Increased appetite

Mood changes

The state law says drivers cannot have over 5 nanograms of THC in their system while driving. That amount is determined via blood tests, which have to be administered quickly because of the decay rate of the presence of THC in the body. Urinalysis only shows whether the chemical is in the system, not the amount.

Some sobriety tests require consent. Other tests are inconsistent.