OUR VIEW: Safety should be goal of red-light cameras

Some people from some generations and some areas of the United States will remember a bromide from their driving days:
“Cop didn’t see it, I didn’t do it.”
The game was generally a fun one, indulged by people out very late (or very early) who were on empty streets. They weren’t speeding or just ignoring laws. They were playing a little loose because of the utter lack of danger. If your car is the only one within a mile of yourself, you’re doing no damage, the theory went.
Technology attempted to close the chapter on that kind of behavior, though. Cities began installing cameras at red lights. Unsuspecting drivers would receive tickets through the mail for a street infraction they thought was probably harmless. Drivers grumbled about being punished for a victimless crime, and cursed the ways law enforcement could find their ways into citizens’ pockets even when the citizens were all alone.
You have free articles remaining.
This month, Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza said that in February she will stop assisting the 60 suburbs in collecting red light camera fines if offenders don't pay. Mendoza said the red light camera system targets minorities and the poor, and added, "The system is clearly broken I'm exercising my moral authority to prevent state resources being used to assist a process that frankly victimizes tax payers," Mendoza said.
That statement is easy to support.
It wouldn’t be Illinois if there weren’t some controversy, and that controversy comes from SafeSpeed, the private red light camera company, chafed at Mendoza’s accusation of a federal investigation into some politicians and alleged connections to the company. SafeSpeed responded that federal investigation involved several of Mendoza’s fellow elected officials. The “n’yah, n’yah, n’yah” was merely implied.
We can have any feelings we wish about unmanned cameras recording us in public. The ship has long sailed on permitting the devices, and there are certainly cases where those cameras help identify criminals. But we also need to recognize there’s a difference between someone making a right turn on a red light at 3 in the morning and someone blowing through an intersection in the middle of rush hour.
Safety, not the collection of traffic ticket fines, needs to be the ultimate goal, and it needs to be applied universally or not at all.