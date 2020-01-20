OUR VIEW: Safety should be goal of red-light cameras

Some people from some generations and some areas of the United States will remember a bromide from their driving days:

“Cop didn’t see it, I didn’t do it.”

The game was generally a fun one, indulged by people out very late (or very early) who were on empty streets. They weren’t speeding or just ignoring laws. They were playing a little loose because of the utter lack of danger. If your car is the only one within a mile of yourself, you’re doing no damage, the theory went.

Technology attempted to close the chapter on that kind of behavior, though. Cities began installing cameras at red lights. Unsuspecting drivers would receive tickets through the mail for a street infraction they thought was probably harmless. Drivers grumbled about being punished for a victimless crime, and cursed the ways law enforcement could find their ways into citizens’ pockets even when the citizens were all alone.

