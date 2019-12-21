OUR VIEW: Santa Claus always abides

What a week.

No matter your political persuasion, it's been an exhausting one -- and enough to make you question our society's very foundations.

Everything sure seems upside down.

Yet even in these crazy times, there is one figure who remains consistent, returning each December to circle the globe with a bounty of gifts: Santa Claus.

In fact, the only thing polarizing about the venerable Santa is his northerly residence. (That's a pun.)

Sure, he's had competition. The Easter Bunny comes to mind, as does that newcomer "Elf on the Shelf," whose whereabouts are often unknown.

The story of Santa — alias Kris Kringle, alias Père Noël — is a little murky, too, with origins as Father Christmas in England and Sinterklaas among the Dutch. The real Saint Nicholas was a bishop on the rocky Mediterranean coast of Turkey during the Roman Empire who to give surprise gifts. (So he was the original "Secret Santa.")

The image of the modern Santa only came to be in the 1900s, then was cemented through Coca-Cola ads inked by Haddon Sundblom, an artist in Chicago, which means Illinois played a role in what we imagine St. Nick to be, all dressed in red and full of joy and laughter.