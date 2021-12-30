OUR VIEW: Saying 'happy trails' to 2021

We’re anticipating the arrival of 2022 in the same way we anticipated 2021’s arrival. Things have to improve, don’t they?

As we put 2021 in the rearview mirror, let’s remember these departures:

We salute them again – the officers killed in the line of duty, making the sacrifice they all face daily.

Indiana Department of Corrections lieutenant Eugene Lasco, a Decatur native, died after being stabbed while working at Indiana State Prison.

Todd Hanneken, an Illinois State Trooper from Long Creek, died in a one-car accident.

Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim was shot to death in the line of duty on May 19 by a suspect in a domestic violence disturbance. Oberheim is from Decatur and formerly served with the city’s police department.

Adieu and thanks to Jim Getz, who retired as Decatur Police Chief, Getz was exactly what you want from a high-ranking law enforcement official – reasonable, steady and patient.

Happy trails to former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan. After decades of dominating Illinois politics, controversy and potential illegalities chased him out of office. He resigned in February. The worst for him may be yet to come.

After making his mark within the district for years, Macon County Conservation District executive director Richie Wolf died.

See you later to Decatur Park District Executive Director Bill Clevenger, who stepped down after 33 years. Extended bike trails, a water park and the Devon Amphitheater are all part of his broad legacy.

So long to the court case on the outcome of the Macon County Sherriff race – from 2018. Jim Root was finally declared winner after months arguing In court. At least the case ended before the next election was to be held.

We’ll see you around, Pat McDaniel. The lifelong Decatur resident stepped away from the Decatur City Council. He’s stepped away from that form of public service, but we know we’ll still be seeing him around.

Farewell, Tony Brown. After spending two-plus years as Macon County Sheriff, and battling in court over the election results, Brown retired from the force after the court case ultimately went against him.

A sad goodbye to Decatur Celebration, the downtown event that reshaped food, entertainment and summers for three decades.

An even sadder goodbye to the WSOY Community Food Drive. The event filled food banks in Decatur for years, and built Decatur’s national reputation as a giving community.

