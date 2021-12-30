OUR VIEW: Saying 'happy trails' to 2021

We’re anticipating the arrival of 2022 in the same way we anticipated 2021’s arrival. Things have to improve, don’t they?
As we put 2021 in the rearview mirror, let’s remember these departures:
We salute them again – the officers killed in the line of duty, making the sacrifice they all face daily.
- Indiana Department of Corrections lieutenant Eugene Lasco, a Decatur native, died after being stabbed while working at Indiana State Prison.
- Todd Hanneken, an Illinois State Trooper from Long Creek, died in a one-car accident.
- Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim was shot to death in the line of duty on May 19 by a suspect in a domestic violence disturbance. Oberheim is from Decatur and formerly served with the city’s police department.
Adieu and thanks to Jim Getz, who retired as Decatur Police Chief, Getz was exactly what you want from a high-ranking law enforcement official – reasonable, steady and patient.
People are also reading…
Happy trails to former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan. After decades of dominating Illinois politics, controversy and potential illegalities chased him out of office. He resigned in February. The worst for him may be yet to come.
After making his mark within the district for years, Macon County Conservation District executive director Richie Wolf died.
See you later to Decatur Park District Executive Director Bill Clevenger, who stepped down after 33 years. Extended bike trails, a water park and the Devon Amphitheater are all part of his broad legacy.
So long to the court case on the outcome of the Macon County Sherriff race – from 2018. Jim Root was finally declared winner after months arguing In court. At least the case ended before the next election was to be held.
We’ll see you around, Pat McDaniel. The lifelong Decatur resident stepped away from the Decatur City Council. He’s stepped away from that form of public service, but we know we’ll still be seeing him around.
Farewell, Tony Brown. After spending two-plus years as Macon County Sheriff, and battling in court over the election results, Brown retired from the force after the court case ultimately went against him.
A sad goodbye to Decatur Celebration, the downtown event that reshaped food, entertainment and summers for three decades.
An even sadder goodbye to the WSOY Community Food Drive. The event filled food banks in Decatur for years, and built Decatur’s national reputation as a giving community.
FULL COVERAGE: Central Illinois mourns fallen police officer Chris Oberheim
Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native, was shot to death May 19 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. See full coverage of tributes to Oberheim's life and service.
Rows of police officers stood at parade rest waiting for the casket containing the earthly remains of Officer Chris Oberheim on Wednesday, patient and so silent that you could hear birds chirping in the trees surrounding Maranatha Assembly of God.
The funeral procession for Officer Chris Oberheim leaves Maranatha Assembly of God headed for burial in Monticello Township Cemetery. More cov…
The funeral procession for fallen Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim included many police vehicles as it passed through Decatur on Wednesday.
The funeral procession for Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim is held Wednesday. Oberheim, a Decatur native, was killed in a shootout las…
Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native, was laid to rest Wednesday. Oberheim was killed May 19 in a shootout with suspect a…
Preparations are continuing for the funeral of Decatur native and Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, who was killed last week. READ MORE HERE.
See photos of the Monticello community placing flags in honor of Officer Chris Oberheim.
Videos from coverage about the death of Officer Chris Oberheim, killed Wednesday in Champaign.
See photos of those gathered on Oakland Avenue in Decatur
Elected officials, law enforcement and community leaders reacted with sadness Wednesday to the death of Champaign police Officer Chris Oberhei…
Central Illinois law enforcement funeral procession scheduled for Officer Chris Oberheim on Wednesday
From the Herald & Review editorial board: "With each succeeding detail, the story of Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim's death became more tragic."
"Take the time to slow down, hug your loved ones, hold them tight and enjoy every moment you’re blessed with together," fallen Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim's family said in a statement.
A procession led by a hearse bearing the remains of slain police officer moved across central Illinois on Thursday, giving hundreds a chance to pay their respects.
Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, killed while responding to a domestic disturbance early Wednesday, was a father of four daughters, three currently attending Monticello schools.
Chris Oberheim impressed those who knew him with his sense of service, and just the way he lived his life.