OUR VIEW: School board faces challenges

We welcome new members to the school board.
We appreciate your willingness to put in the time to a thankless job that nevertheless provides innumerable rewards when done properly. Improving school districts provides benefits for the entire community.
The new members face even more challenges than their predecessors. In excess of a year of COVID-19 restrictions have produced innumerable issues, some of which may not be understood for years. One of the critical losses may be social development. One of the most important parts of school is learning how to interact with people, especially when their backgrounds and interests are different, and even if the parties dislike one another.
Making the effort to reintegrate those students into a system and structure from which they’ve been absent for anywhere from 12 to 18 months will be as difficult for some students as it will in a bigger sense for all of society.
That’s plenty of challenge, but there’s plenty more. Decisions need to continue to be made regarding building use, planned enrollment, personnel, dozens of outside contracts and directing the school system toward the future. In our editorial board candidate interviews, every candidate acknowledged the tremendous amount of work that needed to be done, and expressed their willingness to put in that work.
There’s an important part of that work that needs improvement and attention. All candidates have promised they will listen to their constituents, the taxpayers who foot the bill for school districts and have a significant interest in their investment.
Listen, try to understand, and try to avoid combativeness. Some board members come in having already mastered those important traits. Some past members never did. Interaction is the one way members can explain their decisions, and when they make that effort, issues can quickly dissolve from controversial and divisive to at the very least a topic that can be discussed. School boards are elected to make difficult decisions, and there are many of those ahead for this group. The job doesn’t always require building a majority consensus among the citizenry, and there are bound to be controversial debates and decisions that will infuriate the community. Board members will have to take the heat and be willing to explain and defend those decisions.
People are willing to listen. Too often during the last two years, departed members were unwilling to talk. It would be one thing if their decisions had paved a golden path to the future. But if that were the case, there wouldn’t be so many new board members.
Boards cannot issue proclamations, refuse to explain them, and then be touchy when they’re called out. Too often in the last two years in Decatur, we’ve had a school board unwilling to talk, unwilling to take questions, a group that’s conspired to keep information out of the public record, and an attempt to quiet critics with intimidating.
There has been an “us versus them” attitude. In this case, though, the “us” has been board members and the “them” has been virtually every person or entity that dared to raise questions.
To that end, adherence to transparency is vital. The number of Freedom of Information Act requests will diminish significantly if the media and citizens feel the board is being transparent. Recent FOI results from the board have shown there was every reason to file those requests, and the results were not flattering.
School districts have been working to address achievement gaps between low-income and other students. COVID-19 put a spotlight on the differing resources among students from low-income families and others. It also might have stalled if not reversed progress in narrowing those gaps. That is another area on which school boards should focus.
We all desire success from our schools. It’s one of the most important things we can accomplish. We’re hopeful the new board members have learned from what they’ve seen occur over recent years, and take steps to reverse that combinative attitude.