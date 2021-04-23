OUR VIEW: School board faces challenges

Listen, try to understand, and try to avoid combativeness. Some board members come in having already mastered those important traits. Some past members never did. Interaction is the one way members can explain their decisions, and when they make that effort, issues can quickly dissolve from controversial and divisive to at the very least a topic that can be discussed. School boards are elected to make difficult decisions, and there are many of those ahead for this group. The job doesn’t always require building a majority consensus among the citizenry, and there are bound to be controversial debates and decisions that will infuriate the community. Board members will have to take the heat and be willing to explain and defend those decisions.

People are willing to listen. Too often during the last two years, departed members were unwilling to talk. It would be one thing if their decisions had paved a golden path to the future. But if that were the case, there wouldn’t be so many new board members.

Boards cannot issue proclamations, refuse to explain them, and then be touchy when they’re called out. Too often in the last two years in Decatur, we’ve had a school board unwilling to talk, unwilling to take questions, a group that’s conspired to keep information out of the public record, and an attempt to quiet critics with intimidating.