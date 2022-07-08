OUR VIEW: School Board, Park District silence helps no one

Why so secretive?

Also, hold on a minute.

When our editorial board sits down to talk with decision-makers, whether they’re hired or trying to be elected, we always ask their feelings about transparency. The question is kind of like clean air and water and protecting children – nobody’s going to take a position against those things.

In those meetings with our editorial board, we're not promised conditional transparency. There are reasonable limitations -- naming students and personnel decisions, to name just two Those candidates or jobholders -- who will be working with tax dollars -- ey say "transparent," and we assume they mean it fully. Present board president Dan Oakes made transparency the keynote of his comments in April 2021, when the board overhaul took place.

In fact, that’s part of what swept a batch of newcomers into Decatur School Board seats. Two elections back, a group that campaigned essentially as a group planning change was elected. Those members' actions proved controversial and problematic. Vocal public disgust with the performances led board president Beth Nolan to remind the public it had a chance to have its say in the next election. No incumbent on the Decatur school Board filed for re-election in 2021.

During the election cycle, each of the candidates meeting via Zoom with our editorial board promised to embrace transparency, expressing their unique frustrations about the board.

But since their arrival, they seem to have been inducted into a secret society that either won’t answer questions or obfuscate with misdirection.

They certainly have avoided transparency as they ponder building a new school on the west side of Decatur. They’ve made the plans public now. But they were not alone in keeping the exploratory process hidden. They had assistance from the Decatur Park District.

In April of this year, the Herald & Review made a Freedom of Information Act request about discussions regarding Lincoln Park between the Park District and the school district.

The request was denied based on 5ILCS 140/7(r). That portion of the act refers to "unwarranted invasion of personal privacy" means the disclosure of information that is highly personal or objectionable to a reasonable person and in which the subject's right to privacy outweighs any legitimate public interest in obtaining the information.

Information about the effort is emerging, and the plan doesn’t have many allies. Individuals and organizations are lining up in opposition. People even appeared in front of the Decatur City Council complaining about the possibility. Council member Bill Faber lent a sympathetic ear, describing the move as one being imposed on the city.

The council accurately pointed out the decision had nothing to do with them. But you can’t blame taxpayers for attempting to find any entity that spends tax dollars for multiple attempts at getting some kind of response for how their money is spent.

The rush is required in order to spend government-provided COVID-19 funds. That money -- $76 million -- must be returned to the federal government if not spent by Sept. 30.

How helpful could transparency have been in this case? The amount of discussion that had to have taken place for this plan to get even as far as it is now indicates its seriousness. Unfortunately, it gives the impression of hands being shaken behind closed doors.

How much would open discussion have helped months ago? Yet here we are with the outline of a plan that doesn’t seem to bring happiness to anyone except those who are writing the outline.

Why so secretive indeed.