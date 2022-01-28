OUR VIEW: Senate GOP ethics plan is step in right direction for Illinois

Senate Bill 363 would ban state lawmakers, a spouse or an immediate family member from lobbying during his or her tenure in the legislature. General Assembly members also wouldn’t be able to secure work in a lobbying firm until they leave office if the firm lobbies the General Assembly. And they couldn’t have a lobbyist serve as an officer on his or her campaign committee. If you’re surprised these rules aren’t already in place — especially in corruption-prone Illinois — you’re not alone.
Closing loopholes and improving transparency continually fail to gain traction in the Statehouse. That was especially true under powerful House Speaker Mike Madigan, D-Chicago, who controlled state politics for decades. Measures that did break through were tepid at best. Earlier this month, Legislative Inspector General Carol Pope, who served as a watchdog of state lawmakers, resigned. Senate Republicans are pushing to give that position more power and provide more tools for investigations. An existing six-month ban on General Assembly members working for a lobbying firm would expand to 12 months under Senate Bill 363. The proposal would also expand state laws on bribery and legislative misconduct. Such oversight is badly needed. Case in point: The Better Government Association this month reported that lawmakers inserted $4 billion of pork-barrel projects into the $45 billion Rebuild Illinois infrastructure initiative. The itemized projects were selected by lawmakers (and in some cases, the governor’s office) and added without any public input. Four of the projects were secured by Madigan. That doesn’t mean anything unethical was happening per se. But it could, and there need to be safeguards. At the federal level, lawmakers have to disclose earmarks on their websites, a step that should be applied at the state level, too. Senate Bill 363 faces an uphill climb. But comprehensive ethics reform is commonsense — and long overdue in Springfield.
PHOTOS: The career of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan
December 2013
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, gives his opening remarks on the pension reform bill, SB1, on the floor on the House at the Illinois State Capitol, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2013, in Springfield, Ill. The bill passed both the House and the Senate and is planned to eliminate the state's $100 billion pension shortfall. (AP Photo/The State Journal-Register, Justin L. Fowler)
Bridget Sibthorp-Moecker
March 2014
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, center front, poses for a photo after meeting with police chiefs, sheriffs, and state's attorneys who are lobbying to maintain funding for early education and youth programs.
Associated Press
March 2014
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, top, and Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn, bottom, shake hands in 2014 before Quinn delivers the State Budget Address to a joint session of the General Assembly in the House chambers.
SETH PERLMAN, Associated Press
April 2014
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, left, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel appear before an Illinois House committee meeting in Chicago.
Associated Press
May 2014
Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, left and House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago talk at the Capitol in 2014.
Seth Perlman, Associated Press
December 2013
In this Dec. 5, 2013 file photo, Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn hands off a pen during the signing of the pension overhaul legislation bill in Chicago.
M. Spencer Green
January 2015
Retired Justice Alan J. Greiman delivers the oath of office to House Speaker Michael Madigan during the inauguration of the state House in January 2015 on the campus of the University of Illinois Springfield.
Ted Schurter, Associated Press
January 2015
In this Jan. 12, 2015, photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, center left, shakes hands Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan after inauguration ceremonies in Springfield.
Associated Press
February 2015
In this Feb. 4, 2015, file photo, Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner, right, reaches to shake the hand of House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, after delivering his first state of the state address at the Capitol in Springfield.
AP Photo/Seth Perlman
August 2015
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to supporters during a Democrats Day rally at the Illinois State Fair in August 2015 in Springfield. He announced his resignation on Thursday.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 2015
In this Oct. 20 2015 file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to lawmakers at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Ill.
Seth Perlman, Associated Press
April 2016
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters while heading into Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office for a meeting in April 2016 at the Capitol in Springfield.
SETH PERLMAN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 2016
Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, answers questions along with Illinois Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, right, during a press conference in front of Gov. Bruce Rauner's office after a leaders meeting on the final day of the spring legislative session at the state Capitol, Tuesday, May 31, 2016, in Springfield, Ill.
Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP
November 2016
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks to reporters outside Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner's office at the Illinois State Capitol during veto session Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, in Springfield, Ill.
Seth Perlman, Associated Press
July 2017
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, looks up towards the video boards during the overtime session at the state Capitol in Springfield in July 2017.
Justin L. Fowler, Associated Press
July 2017
In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Springfield.
The Associated Press
August 2017
In this Aug. 28, 2017, file photo, Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, looks out over the floor of the Illinois House at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
August 2018
In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks in Springfield, Ill.
Rich Saal, The State Journal-Register
January 2019
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, shakes hands with Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, after being elected as the Illinois Speaker of the House during the inauguration ceremony for the Illinois House of Representatives for the 101st General Assembly at the University of Illinois Springfield's Sangamon Auditorium in January 2019.
Justin L. Fowler, The State Journal-Register
January 2019
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, visits with House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, and Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker prior to to the inauguration ceremony for the Illinois House of Representatives for the 101st General Assembly at the University of Illinois at Springfield's Sangamon Auditorium on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
Justin L. Fowler, The State Journal-Register
2019
House Speaker Mike Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, is pictured speaking to graduate students in the University of Illinois Springfield’s Public Affairs Reporting program at the Statehouse in 2019.
Lindsey Salvatelli, Capitol News Illinois
June 2019
House Speaker Michael Madigan, top row, second from right, D-Chicago, listens to debate on the state budget in the House at the State Capitol in June 2019.
JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER
May 2020
Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, talks on his cellphone from his desk during an extended session of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Bank of Springfield Center, Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Springfield.
Justin L. Fowler, State Journal-Register via AP
January 2021
In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan appears on the floor as the Illinois House of Representatives convenes at the Bank of Springfield Center, in Springfield, Ill. House Speaker Madigan on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, said he was “suspending” his campaign for a 19th term in the leadership post.
E. JASON WAMBSGANS, CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS
