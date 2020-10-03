OUR VIEW: Service clubs are necessary

One of the saddest facts of 21st century life is how no one is mourning the demise and absence of service clubs.

Not that no one misses when Jaycees and Kiwanis and Sertoma members and their sort break up their groups. Those active within the groups at any point definitely miss when the organizations disband.

But too many of those members have moved away, or grown tired of being ignored and disregarded.

The Decatur Breakfast Sertoma Club voted to dissolve its branch effective Sept.30. It followed the dissolving of the Noon Sertoma Club in 2017.

Decatur still has its share of service clubs, including Golden K Kiwanis, Decatur Early Birds, Decatur Noon Kiwanis, Rotary, Elks, Eagles, Lions, Altrusa and more. For a list and contact information, see bit.ly/hrservicegroups.

Service clubs exploded in the 1910s, leaving most of them in excess of 100 years old today. The decline has been most precipitous since the 1970s, when many local service groups had member counts in triple figures.

Service organizations were the norm. They provided a source of socialization and an outlet for help to and in the community. It was networking before we came up with a word for that.