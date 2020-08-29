OUR VIEW: Shortage real, but it will end

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even if it seems hard to believe that the United States is in a shortage of coins, believe it. Believe it based on the behavior of cashiers (at one Decatur drive-through, during prime dinner time, a cashier said she only had one nickle and one penny in her till). Believe it based on the reaction of banks. Believe it based on the word of the Federal Reserve.

Experts say we’re in the midst of a coin “disruption” instead of a “shortage.” U.S. Mints have been closed due to COVID-19. Many businesses that primarily take coins -- laundromats, vending machines and car washes, for example – may have stopped operating during the pandemic.

This doesn’t mean the country is running out of money. Money experts believe the principal reason for the shortage is hoarding. Not a deliberate holding onto coins because of concerns of not having cash. More because of the casual collecting we all do. Almost everyone has a place where they toss loose change.

There can be an effect on those without credit or debit cards or a checking account if they’re shopping somewhere that does not take cash. The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco reported credit and debit cards accounted for 51% of payments in 2018. Consumers used cash in 26% of total payments, and most used cash for payments under $10.