OUR VIEW

OUR VIEW: Should every day be Mothers' Day?.

In 1914, President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill that designated the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day, a holiday that was intended to celebrate “the best mother in the world, your mother.” Although he made it a federally recognized occasion, the 28th president didn’t come up with the idea for the holiday himself—that honor lies primarily with Ann Reeves Jarvis and her daughter, Anna M. Jarvis.

During the Civil War in the mid-19th century, Ann Reeves Jarvis, an Appalachian homemaker, started several mothering groups aimed at teaching women how to raise a family and encourage their children to find peace with one another.

Following her mother’s death in 1905, Anna M. Jarvis began campaigning for a day to honor not only the impact her mother had on the local community, but also the impact mothers have on society at large. Following her urging, Anna Jarvis’ church in Grafton, West Virginia, held a service on the second Sunday in May 1908, honoring the mothers in the area. The idea took off, and soon churches and businesses all over the country were doing the same thing.

While the holiday started off as a simple way to acknowledge the unsung work so many mothers do, it quickly became commercialized as businesses realized they could capitalize on the love people have for their mothers. Today, it’s commonplace to give flowers, gifts, and cards to moms, and to take them out to restaurants that often create special Mother’s Day menus.

When we're kids, confronted with days for mothers, fathers, grandparents, and even trees, we ask the time-honored question: Why isn't there a Kids' Day? The answer is always, "Because every day is Kids' Day."

Maybe every day should be Mothers' Day.

Mothers definitely deserve more than a day every 12 months.

The job is an impossible one, certainly a profession few would select based on its requirements. Consider the skills and roles required: judge, janitor, housekeeper, caregiver, teacher, grief counselor, fashion consultant, personal shopper, chauffeur, therapist, chef, tutor, event planner, academic adviser, dish washer, nutritionist, tailor, nurse, laundry manager, referee and (on really bad days) plumber all in one shift, and occasionally all at the same time.

That's only for the first 18 years. Motherhood doesn’t end when a son or daughter hits 18. It's a lifetime investment.

Dads and other family members do their part rearing families and keeping houses in order. And every family is a little different — there are adopted families, mixed families, every other kind of family — all with their own roles and dynamics, just as there are single moms, married moms, working moms and guardian moms who aren’t blood relatives.

Society places so many unfair expectations on moms, along with countless sacrifices — professional goals delayed, careers altered, dreams deferred. Moms carry the load, weather the storm and keep the faith.

That’s why moms get top billing above all others.

Every mom deserves to be honored this Mother’s Day.

Maybe the best gift for mom this year is five simple words: Thank you. I love you. Add to that a specific thing mom said or did that made an impression in your life.

Motherhood is a lifetime job. There's no point at which a mother stops being a mother. One of the things that surprises some women is when they experience their primal maternal instincts. Mother is a lifetime job, to the core. Every child of every age needs to realize that as well.

One day is not enough to honor mom. We should all make an effort to be certain today is an excellent and memorable one.

