OUR VIEW: Sick leave can help everyone

There’s a name for coming to work sick – “presenteeism.” The people who practice presenteeism aren’t people who want to do anything wrong. Often, they’re focused on the greater good. They don’t want someone to have to add another workload to their already over-burgeoned pile.

There are obviously flaws in the process of both presenteeists and those whose finances force them to come in sick. Neither situation is good for the sick person at work or the people that surround them.

So we can in good conscience say to those with the most secure positions, which include sick leave, please stay home. With rest might come a quicker recovery, and less workplace circulation of whatever virus has landed. You have those sick days for a reason. Use them. Don’t give the awful gift of flu or a cold to your co-workers.

For those with a less secure workplace, we’re long past time for some kind of help. We ask employers to not be vindictive. If you can’t pay for sick leave, don’t punish someone for needing it by dismissing them from their job. If you have enough competent backup and can call in a sub, maybe your sick employee can return the favor some day down the road.

But going to work while ill to protect your job is just a sick strategy.

