OUR VIEW: Smoke and mirrors: What else is new?

"Smoke and mirrors" has been the traditional method for the Illinois state budget. In a state whose governing capability and quality of governing is nationally viewed as ridiculous, a budget full of imagined numbers and absurd expectations is as commonplace as cheese toasties on a chilly day.

The overwhelming rejection of the graduated income tax by voters in November made it clear that Gov. J.B. Pritzker's path to Springfield was paved not with embraces of his budgetary plans but with dislike and rejection of Bruce Rauner. Pritzker hung his optimism about the passage of the tax amendment. Instead, he was smacked by the double-whammy of its failure and the fallout of a pandemic.

So it's somewhat surprising the budget does not feel as though it was written by someone at the helm of a sinking ship. There's scant room for optimism, but there's also not much evidence of panic.

Last year, the Pritzker administration said the failure of the amendment would lead to a hike for all taxpayers or across-the-board reductions of up to 20%. Instead, with delaying a few promises and shuffling money between programs, on paper, what was projected in November to be a $2.6 billion deficit in fiscal 2022 has become a $122 million surplus.