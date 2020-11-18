OUR VIEW: Smokeout a reminder of help for smokers

A nurse, respiratory therapist, or tobacco-cessation specialist will answer your call and assess your history and prepare a customized cessation program. Smokers will receive a "quit kit" created specifically to their needs. They also offer weekly check-ins for up to two months, with a follow up at seven months.

Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the United States, accounting for more than 480,000 deaths every year, or about 1 in 5 deaths. from heart disease and lung cancer according to the National Cancer Institute. Secondhand tobacco smoke causes heart disease, stroke, cancer, sudden infant death syndrome, low-birth weight in infants, asthma and exacerbation of asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia in children and adults.

In 2018, nearly 14 of every 100 U.S. adults aged 18 years or older (13.7%) smoked cigarettes. This means an estimated 34.2 million adults in the United States currently smoke cigarettes. More than 16 million Americans live with a smoking-related disease.

Current smoking has declined from 20.9% (nearly 21 of every 100 adults) in 2005 to 13.7% (nearly 14 of every 100 adults) in 2018, and the proportion of ever smokers who have quit has increased.

Yet vaping remains a growing potential problem.