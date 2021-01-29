OUR VIEW: Social media moves raise questions:

We’ve spent years careening toward the jammed mess that is the Information Superhighway. We’re choosing a vaguely un-American way to deal with it.
After the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol Building, social media companies suspended Donald Trump’s accounts, and later made the bans permanent. A Twitter release on Friday, Jan. 8, said, "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence. In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action."
YouTube and Facebook similarly banned Trump accounts.
We don’t disagree with the decisions that have been made by private companies. In many ways, Trump’s absence from social media has made it a more civil and certainly quieter place. That won’t last long, but the brief peace is a pleasant respite.
Twitter certainly gave Trump a long leash when he was in office. Last summer, a Twitter account that copied everything tweeted by Trump was suspended 68 hours after its creation for violating the social media site’s rules about glorifying violence. Trump’s own account was untouched. So clearly in some cases, Twitter was taking a look at content and holding some users responsible.
Big Tech hypocrisy comes into play with its timing. Twitter, YouTube and Facebook welcomed the traffic attracted by Trump, both his fans and his haters. Removing his bullhorn just days before the transition of leadership smacked of opportunism.
But those social media companies are privately owned and therefore are entitled to police users in any way they deem fit. Their responsibilities as publishers extend only as far as they wish, but also exactly as far as they wish. None of us have an inalienable right to a Twitter or YouTube or Facebook account, or even to access of any or all.
Is that unfair? It can be. Is that a silencing of speech? Sure. Is that un-American? Possibly.
Is it a violation of Constitutional rights? The question is moot. The First Amendment only protects citizens from governmental action. What a private publisher allows or does not allow under its publishing wing pertains to “free speech,” not to Constitutional law.
Americans have already agreed that some speech is to be banned, and if that ban is violated, criminal charges can be filed. We’re not allowed to incite riots. That applies across the board, and again, has nothing to do with the First Amendment.
The Trump ban becomes an issue, however, as social media companies that remain fairly free of legal overview or supervision selectively apply even their own fuzzy rules and regulations. Twitter permanently suspended MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, citing "repeated violations" of its civic integrity policy. The violations in question supported or echoed controversial claims made by Trump before his ban.
Yet heinous accounts on all sides of political, international, religious and racial debates remain active.
Every publisher faces the decision of what to publish and what to disallow. It’s up to each of us individually to decide how we feel about those decisions. That’s what will ultimately make those publishers rise or fall.
We have to decide what we’re willing to allow. The inconsistency in execution of verifying information on social media is decidedly unsatisfactory right now. The decisions on whether to distribute specific apps lie with Apple and Amazon and Google. But the only way to protest those decisions now is to turn you back altogether on the applications.
Can you tolerate angry sedition talk on one hand and looking at the photos of friends and families on the other? These are the issues we have to ponder in the time since social media has ensnared us like a poisonous weed.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel found Twitter’s decision “problematic.” Her position is rather than private companies having final say, it should be “the law and within the framework defined by legislators.”
When Germans are lecturing the United States on free speech issues, listening is a good idea.