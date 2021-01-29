OUR VIEW: Social media moves raise questions:

Big Tech hypocrisy comes into play with its timing. Twitter, YouTube and Facebook welcomed the traffic attracted by Trump, both his fans and his haters. Removing his bullhorn just days before the transition of leadership smacked of opportunism.

But those social media companies are privately owned and therefore are entitled to police users in any way they deem fit. Their responsibilities as publishers extend only as far as they wish, but also exactly as far as they wish. None of us have an inalienable right to a Twitter or YouTube or Facebook account, or even to access of any or all.

Is that unfair? It can be. Is that a silencing of speech? Sure. Is that un-American? Possibly.

Is it a violation of Constitutional rights? The question is moot. The First Amendment only protects citizens from governmental action. What a private publisher allows or does not allow under its publishing wing pertains to “free speech,” not to Constitutional law.

Americans have already agreed that some speech is to be banned, and if that ban is violated, criminal charges can be filed. We’re not allowed to incite riots. That applies across the board, and again, has nothing to do with the First Amendment.