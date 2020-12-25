OUR VIEW:: Solution to violence remains elusive

The mix of emotions that results after another shooting on our streets comes no closer to providing any solutions.

Six people were wounded in Decatur in a series of shootings the weekend before Christmas. One of the wounded was a 10-year-old boy. Another man was found shot to death in a car on Tuesday.

We're helpless against violence. And as a city, state and nation, we have no promising plan to put an end to it. Too often, the discussion morphs into an argument about gun licensing and control. While that’s certainly part of the big picture, it doesn’t address any of the direct reasons guns are fired on our city’s streets.

Certainly the times are playing some role in the frustrations that can lead to the use of a gun. COVID-19 continues to rage, and during an already stressful holiday period, we’re facing the end of traditions, with family tempers short and tensions high. Not to mention the concerns about employment, food and housing.

In addition to those concerns, as a city, we’re approaching the danger of allowing gun violence on our streets becoming background noise, as has sadly become the case in Chicago.