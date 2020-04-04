OUR VIEW: Some gave all, they gave more

Those were real sacrifices. In addition, they were continuing to work and under constant fear that they could be targeted by air strikes. They were undoubtedly reading stories about the Battle of Britain and the Blitz. In a stretch between July 1940 and May 1941 – all before the December 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor marked the United States’ entry into the war – 14,000 British civilians were killed and another 20,000 were injured. In the stateside aftermath, marshalls walked around American neighborhoods to be sure blackout conditions were executed as ordered.

None of this is intended to deprecate the efforts being made during this once-in-a-generation battle, against a foe we can’t see, communicate with or understand. More of us are cooperating than not, and that number increases by day as reports from around the world turn more dire and more medical people plead with the world to pay attention and take cover. More of us understand the importance of following the advice of professionals who have studied this for years. There are fewer and fewer of us willing to follow the deniers, fewer who will say “I feel fine, so I’m ignoring these recommendations.”