OUR VIEW: Splash Cove issue handled well

The balanced view of the “incident” last weekend at Splash Cove water park is, “Oh no, that’s too bad.”

Something happened at the park to cause the Decatur Park District to close it last weekend and re-open it with an expanded set of rules.

Considering the incident as a sample would be a mistake. Many of the new regulations are designed to reduce opportunities and minimize excuses.

One of the depressing things about signs at public pools is how many of the rules begin with the word “No.” It can result in thoughts that maybe a better idea would be a sign listing all of the things you are allowed to do.

Only one new rule at Splash Cove starts with “no,” and it’s a good rule – no re-entry.

The rest are directed toward catering to and comforting the patrons. Most significantly, reducing the capacity by 25% should help reduce tension.

Hot cranky people who are all angry about something don’t require much of a spark if they’ve been out of their element for, oh, 18 months.

We’re going to have to learn how to navigate Splash Cove together. This incident was just a bump amid a good start.

As a reminder, here are the Splash Cove rules.

No running, dunking, horseplay, rough housing or foul language will be tolerated. Any person deemed as not following this rule will be asked to leave the facility with possibility of being banned.

No outside food or drink allowed. There are two water stations available for filling of empty bottles.

Bag check required upon entry.

Only Coast Guard approved flotation devices are allowed.

Riders must be at least 48” to ride water slides and zip line. Experienced swimmers age 5 and up may utilize the diving boards and rock wall.

Only official swimwear may be worn in the pool and is up to manager’s discretion.

No smoking of any kind, including vaping, is allowed inside pool fence.

All purchased food and drink must stay in concession area.

No refunds regardless of weather, attire or length of stay.

Lock up your valuables. The Decatur Park District is not responsible for lost, stolen or damaged items.

The new policies add:

All minors 15 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 18 and older to be admitted.

All visitors age 5 and older will require a Splash Cove-issued identification card. Splash Cove identification can be obtained at Splash Cove or the Decatur Indoor Sports Center front desk beginning Monday.

Completed registration form and signed acknowledgment of our code of conduct required when obtaining identification. Forms can be found online at Decatur-parks.org.

No re-entry allowed.

Open swim will now close at 6:30 p.m. daily. Passholders admitted at 11:30 a.m., non-passholders admitted at noon.

Capacity (currently 999) will be voluntarily reduced by 25%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0