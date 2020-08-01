OUR VIEW: Sports decision cruel but prudent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today’s young people have a shot at earning a position as a great generation.

In whatever fashion they (and we) escape this present uncharted reality, they’ll have certainly made their sacrifices early.

In addition to whatever educational or social experiences they’ll miss with the absence of the traditional packed schoolroom setting, they’re going to miss extracurricular activities. The postponement of most fall sports takes away some high-profile moments.

We’ll acknowledge that worse things could happen than to lose three months of football or volleyball, and just until spring. We’re also wary of what else might take place the rest of this year. Nevertheless, the loss of the opportunity to recreate the things you’ve observed while growing up is sad and will likely delay or delete future plans.

Parents and loved ones will miss the opportunities they’ve had previously or they’ve seen their peers experience. Tailgating and marching bands and games under the lights are a decades-long tradition. They’ll suffer disappointment as well.