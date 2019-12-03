OUR VIEW: Staley Pump House: Why, how, for whom?

Decatur has a generous heart and a knack for tackling and often winning in efforts against long odds.

On the other hand, there are any number of efforts that remind us sometimes our reach exceeds the limits of our wallets, our physical abilities and what our community can support.

There is a group of people attempting to rescue the former A.E. Staley Mfg. Co Pump House along U.S. 36 in Decatur from the wrecking ball. That’s an admirable endeavor on the surface, But just as half the pump house is under the water line of Lake Decatur, there is plenty the endeavor has yet to reveal.

Stephen J. Kelley, an architectural expert on historic buildings, toured the Pump House, and concluded it was in much better shape than its current owners believe. Tate & Lyle, owners of the 100-year-old structure, have begun demolition preparations for the building.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The question is, if the Pump House is saved, then what? Even more pointedly, how does it get saved?

Decatur loves its old buildings, and being able to save some maybe erases some of the pain of seeing a Carnegie library go away, or a high school demolished, or the demise of many favorite businesses and buildings.