OUR VIEW: State, area officials to be commended for handling virus

The last thing you want to hear in a time when you’re suffering is “It’s worse somewhere else.” We don’t want to hear ‘It could be worse,” especially when we know it could get worse, just not how much worse it will get.
That said, we must praise our state and local leaders for their efforts during the coronavirus.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been ahead of the curve throughout the crisis. It was on March 12 that the governor announced gatherings should be limited to 50. Hundreds of patrons, including a number from Macon County, arrived at the UIS Performing Arts Center at the University of Illinois at Springfield that night for a performance by comedian Ron White, only to find the venue’s doors locked.
Pritzker’s further moves, which included the stay at home order under which we’re currently living, were well ahead of the curve nationally, as he listened to his health experts and looked at what was working successfully overseas. That’s no reason to be confident that success against the virus will be any better or more fortunate than what’s happened elsewhere, particularly the way New York and Washington state are suffering. But if the cases and fatalities begin to flatten out, Pritzker’s decisions will be due part of the credit.
Macon County officials have also done particularly well in keeping the public informed with updates. Officials including Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley, Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Macon County Chairman Kevin Greenfield have promptly communicated information good and bad. Complaints that officials or media are downplaying local bad news in efforts to instill a false sense of security remain baffling. For two weeks, we’ve been told there are more cases than are being reported officially, and that’s because of how few tests have been conducted around the country.
Illinois’ 58,000-plus tests (as of Sunday) were ninth by state in the country. Illinois is third in the country for most negative tests. While that’s good, it’s practically insignificant. Illinois’ population is 12.74 million. Less than .005% of the state’s citizens have been tested. We’re a long way from knowing what the final numbers will be. We’re a long way from being able to declare efforts a win or a loss. But Pritzker and Macon County officials appear to be making pragmatic decisions in efforts to keep people alive.
We only wish that every Pritzker appearance was not accompanied by criticism of the federal government and President Trump. We already know handling this crisis has been fumbled. There’s good reason to plea for the assistance promised and needed from the federal level. There’s little reason to turn it into a battle of personalities. That, no one wants to see.
