OUR VIEW: Still no answer for gun violence

The violence is mind-numbingly familiar and repetitive.

Multiple deaths and more wounded in a mass shooting.

Only the additional grisly details are left to be filled in, with attempts to figure out motivations and scroll through the social media accounts of those involved. As often as not, “red flags” that “should” have kept a gun out of the shooter’s hands are found to have been ignored.

Seven people were murdered and dozens injured at a shooting during the July 4 parade in affluent Highland Park. The city’s residents have included professional athletes, actors and musicians, and the city’s pavilion is the summer home to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Anyone pondering the parade would have to think the celebration would be like hundreds of others held around the state – flags, balloons, bunting, hot dogs, a chance to look back at how the world has turned upside down in the last three years.

Then there was another tragic turn for some present.

“Thoughts and prayers” have long since turned as meaningless as asking someone “how are you?” Multiple deaths, however close in proximity, do nothing but leave us numb at best, apathetic at worse.

Those who propose any type of limitation on firearms are immediately bombarded by dozens of “whaddabout” questions. The weapon in the Highland Park murders was acquired legally. Strong gun laws couldn’t keep an instrument of destruction out of this person’s hands.

There’s just not much we can do about it, is there?

Ideas upon ideas on limiting the tragic outcomes tied to firearms have not worked. We still track shootings the way we track tragedies like tornados, hurricanes and traffic deaths. We ignore the obscene numbers that climb as the same story is repeated. We ignore the horrific details like the 2-year-old boy found wandering alone after the shooting, and the discovery that they were two of the dead.

Someone with a gun goes to a public location. A number of people are killed and wounded. Hand wringing and pious platitudes rule until we’re distracted by something else, making “What can we do about it?” the phrase we turn into a mantra to salve our guilt about our lack of effort.

Those who want to limit the prevalence of guns have been unable to sway the opinions of those who matter. We’re quite obviously fine with these senseless deaths.

We have precedence for our willingness to give up rights. Because of a handful of incidents on a few flights, airline travel is a nightmare redolent of bread lines or worse. Being manhandled and herded is the rule of the day once travelers pass the magic metal detectors that separate them from the majority of their Fourth Amendment freedoms.

We accept that as the price we have to pay for safety and convenience in travel. Fighting against such treatment is regarded as at best a waste of time and at worst un-American.

We don’t do anything about it. We must be fine with it, then.

We require drivers to study and test for licenses to be allowed on the road. Every state except Virginia and New Hampshire requires insurance to drive, and their laws require evidence of financial responsibility.

Taking all guns is not a solution. Making all guns illegal is not a solution. Doing nothing at all is not a solution.

Maybe a start would be more stringent laws on automatic guns. Then what? Who knows? But that would be a start.

Or would it? In 2013, Highland Park officials approved a ban on semi-automatic weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines.

That's one law too many people are finding far too easy to ignore.