OUR VIEW: Stressing literacy in media invaluable

There was a time when media literacy was assumed.

Basic literacy, reading and writing, is a standard throughout the history of education. There was a limited way to acquire information, via print, audio and video.

But the technological world has put us back to the beginning.

When newspapers were first distributed, they were often created specifically to direct the thinking of readers. A person who had ideas out of the norm suddenly had the potential of their thoughts and ideas reaching and influencing readers.

The internet offered the opportunity for shared knowledge around the world. Those out-of-the-norm ideas were suddenly easier to find and access.

And believe.

National News Literacy week just concluded. This year's effort focused on clarifying the problem of public distrust.

When we can’t agree on the facts, we can’t have productive conversations about the important issues in our lives. Accepting a common body of facts is essential to the functioning of democracy.

We see examples of this when people offer two (or more) different interpretations of events. If we no longer accept science or math, how can we possibly agree on solutions to issues?

It’s up to the news media to be transparent and demonstrate why media should be trusted. We feel we're making ourselves transparent and easy to contact with our phone numbers and email addresses published. We're also available via social media.

News consumers must make the effort to become more news-literate — understand the hallmarks of quality journalism and learn to spot mis- and disinformation.

Efforts toward critical thinking need to be addressed more than they already are. We're quick to give thumbs up to the views we already share. Critical thinking can help put that kind of knee-jerk reaction on hold and make us more discerning and better citizens.

Question what you read, wherever you read it. If you ask enough questions that can’t be answered, you’re doing your duty to ferret out incorrect information. Likewise, if someone disseminating news can cite sources when you talk to them, you at least have those sources to further check for veracity.

Facts aren’t the things shouted loudest. They’re the things presented by people who are elbow deep in the work of understanding and verification. Those are the people whose words need to be passed on.