OUR VIEW: Supporting Rodney Davis' experience again:

There’s little to say that we haven’t already opined about the race for the 13th Congressional District between incumbent Republican Rodney Davis and Democratic Challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.
The pair squared off in 2018, and Davis won his third re-election, by a scant 2,058 votes. Almost immediately after that election, Londrigan announced she was making another run. This is part of the reason you might have a feeling that this race has been running for years – it has been.
And it’s been a familiar story since. Again, Londrigan is correct in some of her assessments and accusations leveled against Davis. Again, Davis has a record and reputation and experience on which to stand. And again, an expensive race has been mounted to sway however many or few undecided voters might remain and bray at the remainder of us. The candidates have been able to again conduct a campaign built on nothing more than sound bites that portray a skewed view of both candidates.
Those expenditures are understandable. According to some analysts, the 13th Congressional District in Illinois is the most tightly contested district in the country, meaning Davis is the most vulnerable sitting member.
What these messages lack is any substance on what the candidates will actually do if they are elected to address the issues both agree are important to Central Illinois. Things like health care, jobs and taxes.
Ads supporting Davis that attempt to link Londrigan with Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan because of “his” funding of Londrigan’s campaign ignore that any Democrat in Illinois receiving money from the party is getting it from Madigan, and that’s no different than a state Republican organization funding Davis. Additionally, spots framing Davis’ position on American healthcare are disingenuous at best. Davis’ record is clear.
Davis is demonstrably bipartisan. The Lugar Center, a public policy institution headed by former Republican U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar, ranked Davis No. 14 overall out of 438 House members in its 2019 bipartisan rankings. That follows his ranking of No. 40 in the 2017 results.
Again, Londrigan provides a general overview of her views, but proposes few concrete and specific plans or solutions for how she would do things differently or alternative plans she would support. Her responses to questions too often sound like position papers featuring a few buzzwords.
What Davis does have that Londrigan doesn't is a voting record. From that, voters have an idea of what they can expect from him if he is elected to another two-year term.
Davis’ re-election would allow him to take a leading role as an experienced moderate Republican. His presence and familiarity works to benefit voters in the district. Londrigan would likely serve as capably, but also would have the likelihood of blending into dozens of new faces in a House of Representatives that has, along with everything else in 2020, turned upside down.
In the end, Davis' experience again outweighs Londrigan's enthusiasm.
