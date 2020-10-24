OUR VIEW: Supporting Rodney Davis' experience again:

There’s little to say that we haven’t already opined about the race for the 13th Congressional District between incumbent Republican Rodney Davis and Democratic Challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.

The pair squared off in 2018, and Davis won his third re-election, by a scant 2,058 votes. Almost immediately after that election, Londrigan announced she was making another run. This is part of the reason you might have a feeling that this race has been running for years – it has been.

And it’s been a familiar story since. Again, Londrigan is correct in some of her assessments and accusations leveled against Davis. Again, Davis has a record and reputation and experience on which to stand. And again, an expensive race has been mounted to sway however many or few undecided voters might remain and bray at the remainder of us. The candidates have been able to again conduct a campaign built on nothing more than sound bites that portray a skewed view of both candidates.

Those expenditures are understandable. According to some analysts, the 13th Congressional District in Illinois is the most tightly contested district in the country, meaning Davis is the most vulnerable sitting member.