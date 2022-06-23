OUR VIEW: Suspending tax of little help

A couple of extra bucks in your pocket every few days sounds like a pretty good deal, doesn’t it?

How does it feel if that extra bit of cash means you’re driving over potholes, or selecting sides on which to drive on four-lane highways?

Taxes are a sore subject with most of us. We feel we unquestionably pay more than we should, and we get too little return on our investment.

Politicians love to publicly lower taxes, especially when they’re as inconsequential as lifting a tax on gasoline for a handful of weeks. That plan has been proposed by President Biden and is being floated by a number of state politicians.

Biden’s proposal would eliminate the national 18-cent-per-gallon surcharge until September. That would provide a bit of relief from $5-a-gallon prices. But those taxes are to go to infrastructure.

A regular complaint all citizens have about governmental entities is their willingness to put off until tomorrow (or well after tomorrow) any financial unpleasantries. But even we as a citizenry are willing to kick the can down the road when it comes to taxes,

Sometimes it’s the very taxes we curse that improve our standard of living. We regularly bemoan the condition of roads with good reason – for years, the United States’ infrastructure has been crumbling. That crumble won’t be reversed without funds, the funds that come from a gas tax.

There’s little difference between gasoline that’s $5 or $4.80 a gallon. Particularly when we’re relying on directives to directly pass on that savings rather than having it mandated. There’s no certainty of the price dropping given fuel companies’ insistence that the high prices are an economic issue that can only be solved with increased supply. Part of the reason supply has dropped is because of the focus on green energy.

Solutions are rarely simple. Too many issues are intertwined, and we don’t have a magic bullet that’s quick or easy.

Adjustments in policy are always good to consider. This may be a glance of a transitionary post-COVID world.

Suspending the gas tax temporarily would be at best like taking a bucket of water out of the pool. There’s a little less water, but still a bunch there.

Consumers deserve breaks. But this isn’t one of them.

