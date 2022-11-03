OUR VIEW: Take advantage of your privilege

There's not been a week and barely been a day in the last two years where the United States' voting system has been anywhere but at the top of minds.

That process that's clogged headlines and courtrooms in a fresh new fashion culminates Tuesday, November 8, for local, state and national elections.

This is what the fuss is all about.

America was founded on the ideal that is of democracy: that anyone can put forth their name to help lead their community through their dedication of time, talent, knowledge and interest.

An election is the most American of rituals, a display of our representative form of government.

Candidates seek office for myriad reasons — ego and power in some cases or, in the best scenario, as a noble, selfless and altruistic purpose.

In the end, voters get the final say.

Voting is the right of almost everyone 18 years of age and older in this country. But it's also a privilege that not enough adults take advantage of or pay enough attention to.

The adage that you can't complain if you don't vote makes a lot of sense, but people will anyway. They always do. It's in our nature to want to be on the winning side.

The point is that everyone who is able and eligible should vote for their candidates of choice — national, state and local. It's a cliche, but every vote does count — and does matter.

Regardless of background or position, it takes courage to run for political office. Those who campaign often face tremendous personal and sometimes financial sacrifices. We have great respect for people who put themselves out there like that.

Cast a vote on Nov. 8 and make your voice heard.