OUR VIEW: Take care in replacing Rodney Walker on Decatur council

Walker last week announced he was resigning from the Decatur City Council.

A Decatur son, Walker graduated from St. Teresa High School, earning numerous accolades, such as Macon County Player Of The Year and Senior Male Athlete of the Year. He was a Junior College All-American in basketball, and also played at New Mexico State. He played professional basketball overseas, playing on five continents.

Upon returning to Decatur, he earned a degree at Millikin University. In 2007, Walker and close friend and Eisenhower alum Joey Flies opened Skywalker International Sports Complex. He additionally currently is in pharmaceutical distribution and boys basketball coach at Eisenhower.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It seems every person who runs for office has a similar resume, a list of jobs and responsibilities so long that you can't imagine anything else being added.

As it happened, city council was one step too far for Walker. He announced, "my position as an elected official has hindered me in several opportunities due to being a conflict of interest." He added he expected no special treatment and if he'd known about the potential issues before his campaign, he would not have run. He also acknowledged not knowing was his own fault.

We salute Walker for his ongoing efforts for Decatur and in Decatur. We appreciate his respect for the laws and rules. We also understand someone will have to fill his position.

We hope for extensive transparency in the process of replacing Walker. We also suggest that the council ponder a formalized process to replace vacant positions. Obviously, an election is at once preferable and prohibitive. Also obviously, the two mayors elected before Julie Moore Wolfe did not finish their elected terms. If we didn't need elections to replace the mayor on an interim basis, we don't need an election to replace a council member.

Transparency would be most preferred.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0