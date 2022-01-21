OUR VIEW: Taking spirit to new Herald & Review location

No one who worked in the Herald & Review building when it was first occupied in 1976 still works with the newspaper.

There are plenty who have put in their share of time with the Herald & Review, and their memories, as with the memories of the people still here, will remain longer than the building stands.

Allow us one day to wax nostalgic as we bid adieu to William Street and move into new digs at 225 S. Main St.

There was a time when the Herald & Review employed so many people that employees paid a monthly fee to park in our front lot. There was a time when the parking within two or three blocks of the building was regularly like trying to grab those spots during Decatur Celebration. The Herald & Review was one of the top 10 employers in Macon County.

As is the case with many businesses, modernization moved people out of jobs. Those 1976 employees would barely recognize the inside of the building today. Employees shared work tools 45 years ago. Now those tools are obsolete.

But one thing remains: The people. Just as you see Herald & Review employees in your midst daily, you see just as many former employees whose home remains Decatur.

Those of us remaining attempt daily to build on the foundation those past employees built. One of our previous editors made our place plain when saying, “This paper will be here long after all of us are gone.”

This building says “Herald and Review” on the front, infuriating a previous editor who was picky about making sure an ampersand (&) separated the words. That ampersand is one of the things tattooed on the hearts of former employees who loved the building and will be sad to see it in someone else’s hands.

But honestly, it’s people that make the business. Anyone who’s worked anywhere that co-workers became family knows the feeling. One of our employees was fond of telling younger workers, “You’ll find better jobs than yours, and you may enjoy wherever you go. But you’ll never have the fun in another workplace that you have here.”

We have every intention of taking our passion, pride and love over to our new location.

