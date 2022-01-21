OUR VIEW: Taking spirit to new Herald & Review location

Herald & Review editorial board
No one who worked in the Herald & Review building when it was first occupied in 1976 still works with the newspaper.
There are plenty who have put in their share of time with the Herald & Review, and their memories, as with the memories of the people still here, will remain longer than the building stands.
Allow us one day to wax nostalgic as we bid adieu to William Street and move into new digs at 225 S. Main St.
There was a time when the Herald & Review employed so many people that employees paid a monthly fee to park in our front lot. There was a time when the parking within two or three blocks of the building was regularly like trying to grab those spots during Decatur Celebration. The Herald & Review was one of the top 10 employers in Macon County.
As is the case with many businesses, modernization moved people out of jobs. Those 1976 employees would barely recognize the inside of the building today. Employees shared work tools 45 years ago. Now those tools are obsolete.
But one thing remains: The people. Just as you see Herald & Review employees in your midst daily, you see just as many former employees whose home remains Decatur.
Those of us remaining attempt daily to build on the foundation those past employees built. One of our previous editors made our place plain when saying, “This paper will be here long after all of us are gone.”
This building says “Herald and Review” on the front, infuriating a previous editor who was picky about making sure an ampersand (&) separated the words. That ampersand is one of the things tattooed on the hearts of former employees who loved the building and will be sad to see it in someone else’s hands.
But honestly, it’s people that make the business. Anyone who’s worked anywhere that co-workers became family knows the feeling. One of our employees was fond of telling younger workers, “You’ll find better jobs than yours, and you may enjoy wherever you go. But you’ll never have the fun in another workplace that you have here.”
We have every intention of taking our passion, pride and love over to our new location.
Archives: Herald & Review offices
Decatur press
The Herald & Review's roaring press fell silent early Sunday. The printing of the paper is moving to Peoria, to a towering facility with a modern press, capable of better color and quality and far fewer chances of mechanical breakdowns. Since the Herald-Review moved to the hilltop 601 E. William St. building in May 1976, the hulking press and ink-stained hands who carefully and skillfully tended to it have churned out thousands of newspapers overnight, crafting the first draft of history.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur press
The Herald & Review's roaring press fell silent early Sunday. The printing of the paper is moving to Peoria, to a towering facility with a modern press, capable of better color and quality and far fewer chances of mechanical breakdowns. Since the Herald-Review moved to the hilltop 601 E. William St. building in May 1976, the hulking press and ink-stained hands who carefully and skillfully tended to it have churned out thousands of newspapers overnight, crafting the first draft of history.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur press
The Herald & Review's roaring press fell silent early Sunday. The printing of the paper is moving to Peoria, to a towering facility with a modern press, capable of better color and quality and far fewer chances of mechanical breakdowns. Since the Herald-Review moved to the hilltop 601 E. William St. building in May 1976, the hulking press and ink-stained hands who carefully and skillfully tended to it have churned out thousands of newspapers overnight, crafting the first draft of history.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur press
The Herald & Review's roaring press fell silent early Sunday. The printing of the paper is moving to Peoria, to a towering facility with a modern press, capable of better color and quality and far fewer chances of mechanical breakdowns. Since the Herald-Review moved to the hilltop 601 E. William St. building in May 1976, the hulking press and ink-stained hands who carefully and skillfully tended to it have churned out thousands of newspapers overnight, crafting the first draft of history.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur press
The Herald & Review's roaring press fell silent early Sunday. The printing of the paper is moving to Peoria, to a towering facility with a modern press, capable of better color and quality and far fewer chances of mechanical breakdowns. Since the Herald-Review moved to the hilltop 601 E. William St. building in May 1976, the hulking press and ink-stained hands who carefully and skillfully tended to it have churned out thousands of newspapers overnight, crafting the first draft of history.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur press
The Herald & Review's roaring press fell silent early Sunday. The printing of the paper is moving to Peoria, to a towering facility with a modern press, capable of better color and quality and far fewer chances of mechanical breakdowns. Since the Herald-Review moved to the hilltop 601 E. William St. building in May 1976, the hulking press and ink-stained hands who carefully and skillfully tended to it have churned out thousands of newspapers overnight, crafting the first draft of history.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur press
The Herald & Review's roaring press fell silent early Sunday. The printing of the paper is moving to Peoria, to a towering facility with a modern press, capable of better color and quality and far fewer chances of mechanical breakdowns. Since the Herald-Review moved to the hilltop 601 E. William St. building in May 1976, the hulking press and ink-stained hands who carefully and skillfully tended to it have churned out thousands of newspapers overnight, crafting the first draft of history.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur press
The Herald & Review's roaring press fell silent early Sunday. The printing of the paper is moving to Peoria, to a towering facility with a modern press, capable of better color and quality and far fewer chances of mechanical breakdowns. Since the Herald-Review moved to the hilltop 601 E. William St. building in May 1976, the hulking press and ink-stained hands who carefully and skillfully tended to it have churned out thousands of newspapers overnight, crafting the first draft of history.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur press
The Herald & Review's roaring press fell silent early Sunday. The printing of the paper is moving to Peoria, to a towering facility with a modern press, capable of better color and quality and far fewer chances of mechanical breakdowns. Since the Herald-Review moved to the hilltop 601 E. William St. building in May 1976, the hulking press and ink-stained hands who carefully and skillfully tended to it have churned out thousands of newspapers overnight, crafting the first draft of history.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur press
The Herald & Review's roaring press fell silent early Sunday. The printing of the paper is moving to Peoria, to a towering facility with a modern press, capable of better color and quality and far fewer chances of mechanical breakdowns. Since the Herald-Review moved to the hilltop 601 E. William St. building in May 1976, the hulking press and ink-stained hands who carefully and skillfully tended to it have churned out thousands of newspapers overnight, crafting the first draft of history.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur press
The Herald & Review's roaring press fell silent early Sunday. The printing of the paper is moving to Peoria, to a towering facility with a modern press, capable of better color and quality and far fewer chances of mechanical breakdowns. Since the Herald-Review moved to the hilltop 601 E. William St. building in May 1976, the hulking press and ink-stained hands who carefully and skillfully tended to it have churned out thousands of newspapers overnight, crafting the first draft of history.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur press
The Herald & Review's roaring press fell silent early Sunday. The printing of the paper is moving to Peoria, to a towering facility with a modern press, capable of better color and quality and far fewer chances of mechanical breakdowns. Since the Herald-Review moved to the hilltop 601 E. William St. building in May 1976, the hulking press and ink-stained hands who carefully and skillfully tended to it have churned out thousands of newspapers overnight, crafting the first draft of history.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur press
The Herald & Review's roaring press fell silent early Sunday. The printing of the paper is moving to Peoria, to a towering facility with a modern press, capable of better color and quality and far fewer chances of mechanical breakdowns. Since the Herald-Review moved to the hilltop 601 E. William St. building in May 1976, the hulking press and ink-stained hands who carefully and skillfully tended to it have churned out thousands of newspapers overnight, crafting the first draft of history.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Decatur press
The Herald & Review's roaring press fell silent early Sunday. The printing of the paper is moving to Peoria, to a towering facility with a modern press, capable of better color and quality and far fewer chances of mechanical breakdowns. Since the Herald-Review moved to the hilltop 601 E. William St. building in May 1976, the hulking press and ink-stained hands who carefully and skillfully tended to it have churned out thousands of newspapers overnight, crafting the first draft of history.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Herald and Review Building 5.31.18
The Herald and Review building, 601 E. William St., is photographed using a long exposure and light streaks from a flash light.
Open house at 601 E. William St.
1976: More than 3,600 persons took part in the open house on Labor Day.
H&R file photo
Herald & Review 5.jpg (copy)
Editors discuss the front page of the Herald & Review in the newsroom.
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW
shin_boae-121519.JPG
Santa comes to visit the Herald & Review newsroom on Saturday to spend time with children and pets, and take pictures.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
matthews-khyrell-121519.JPG
Santa comes to visit the Herald & Review newsroom on Saturday to spend time with children and pets, and take pictures.
JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW
Allison Petty
Allison Petty, Herald & Review local news editor, talks with reporters in the newsroom. A new podcast, "Work Friends," is being launched.
CHRIS COATES. HERALD & REVIEW
A look back
1981: Herald & Review newsroom reporters and editors begin their training on a new editorial production system. From left are, managing editor Mike O'Connor, editorial page editor Don Roberts, reporter Dick Zaker, education reporter Alden Solovy and city editor Roger D. Hughes. Man standing in center was overseeing computer training.
H&R file photo
Herald & Review newsroom
The Herald & Review in Decatur is shown.
Chris Coates
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!