OUR VIEW: Taking time to give thanks an American tradition

Welcome to the 400th anniversary of the 1621 autumn harvest feast shared by Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag Native American tribe.
Thanksgiving is a wonderful holiday full of tradition, and we will celebrate another on Thursday. Four centuries on from that mixing of worlds, we still remember the friendly feast, and celebrate it annually.
But not everything surrounding the holiday is as historically traditional as we may have been led to believe.
The Abraham Lincoln-inaugurated holiday hasn’t even regularly been held on the same November Thursday since it began.
Lincoln’s declaration merely formalized what had been an American tradition for almost a century. The earliest records of declarations of thanksgiving come during the American Revolution. The Continental Congress designated one or more days of thanksgiving a year. In 1789, George Washington issued the first Thanksgiving proclamation by the national government of the United States. In it, he called upon Americans to express their gratitude for the happy conclusion to the country’s war of independence and the successful ratification of the U.S. Constitution.
His successors John Adams and James Madison also designated days of thanks during their presidencies.
Presidents originally had to declare Thanksgiving a holiday every year, up until Lincoln made it a national holiday during his tenure. Thomas Jefferson refused to recognize the event because he believed so firmly in the separation of church and state. Since Thanksgiving involved prayer and reflection, he thought designating it a national holiday would violate the First Amendment.
The document formalizing the holiday was written by William Seward, Lincoln’s secretary of state, and signed by Lincoln on Oct. 3, 1863. The signing capped a 30-year effort by writer and editor Sarah Josepha Hale to have the holiday declared. Hale also founded the American Ladies Magazine, which promoted women's issues long before the suffrage movement.
In 1939, Franklin Roosevelt broke with tradition, and Thanksgiving was celebrated on the third Thursday in November, not the fourth. Roosevelt effectively added shopping days to the holiday season to boost the economy. Angry football coaches who had Thanksgiving games already scheduled and calendar-printers who now had incorrect dates were among those leading the complaints. The marking of the day was officially switched back in 1942.
Oh, that football tradition. College teams were playing Thanksgiving games in the 1890s, and the pros moved in by 1920. The Detroit Lions played in their first Thanksgiving Day game in 1934, and the belief that they've never won on the day is incorrect. The Lions are 37-42-2 in their 81 Thanksgiving games.
The Decatur Staleys, by the way, were in action the first day the American Professional Football Association (the NFL's precursor) played on Thanksgiving. The Staleys beat the Chicago Tigers 6-0 on Nov. 25, 1920, one among six games that day. The next year, the Staleys moved their base to Chicago, and in 1922, they became the Bears.
Sometimes accidents lead to tradition. In 1953, a Swanson employee accidentally ordered too many turkeys for the season. Dealing with the excess, a salesman came up with the idea of filling 5,000 aluminum trays with the turkey and additional trimmings, and the meals were a success.
This may be the first time since COVID interrupted our lives that some of us have seen one another. At this time last year, we all hoped we would see enough of a drop in cases that this year could be closer to what we remember. We may not be in the clear yet this year, but we’re also practiced in precaution, and there is a vaccine and a booster available.
So sit with friends and family this year — carefully — socialize, watch parades and football games and enjoy a sumptuous feast.
Through it all, there’s at least one Thanksgiving tradition that did not take hold.
When the Thanksgiving parade made its debut in 1924, it featured something we don’t see anymore: Live animals from the Central Park Zoo.
5 common dog myths and the facts behind them
Sniffing out the truth
There are countless myths about our pets — some so old they have become facts in the eyes of many people. While some of these myths are harmless, many are filled with misinformation about a dog’s care, temperament, behavior and intelligence. Pet owners who act on this misinformation may not be meeting the needs of their dog.
To separate fact from fiction, the American Kennel Club clears up some well-known myths about dogs.
Myth No. 1: A wagging tail means a happy dog
The truth: A wagging tail does not always mean the dog is happy. While a natural, midlevel wagging tail does indicate the dog is content, most other wags indicate the opposite.
A high, stiff wagging tail can be a sign of agitation in the dog, suggesting they are ready to protect something, while a low and quick wag may express the dog is scared and submissive.
Myth No. 2: Dogs age seven years for every human year
The truth: This myth has been around for so long most people see it as a fact. Although dogs do age quicker than humans, the 7:1 ratio is not perfectly accurate.
Dogs age faster when they are younger, and then the aging process slows down as they get older.
The size of the dog also plays a role in the aging process — larger dogs age faster than small dogs.
Myth No. 3: A warm nose indicates sickness
The truth: The idea that a dog in good health should have a cold, wet nose is nothing more than another myth. The temperature of a dog’s nose does not represent health or sickness. Using a thermometer is the only way to accurately measure your dog’s temperature.
Myth No. 4: Old dogs can’t learn new tricks
The truth: You can absolutely teach an older dog new tricks, like how to shake hands, speak or roll over. Keeping the training sessions short and fun while using plenty of positive reinforcement like treats and praise can help make the training process easier.
Myth No. 5: Dogs can’t see in color
The truth: At one point in time, it was believed dogs could only see in black, white and shades of gray. This myth is still believed by many people today. Dogs have fewer color-sensitive cones in their eyes than humans do. However, it has been discovered that although it’s not in the same way as humans, dogs can in fact see color. They can see blue, green-ish yellow and yellow along with various shades of gray.