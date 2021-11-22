OUR VIEW: Taking time to give thanks an American tradition

Welcome to the 400th anniversary of the 1621 autumn harvest feast shared by Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag Native American tribe.

Thanksgiving is a wonderful holiday full of tradition, and we will celebrate another on Thursday. Four centuries on from that mixing of worlds, we still remember the friendly feast, and celebrate it annually.

But not everything surrounding the holiday is as historically traditional as we may have been led to believe.

The Abraham Lincoln-inaugurated holiday hasn’t even regularly been held on the same November Thursday since it began.

Lincoln’s declaration merely formalized what had been an American tradition for almost a century. The earliest records of declarations of thanksgiving come during the American Revolution. The Continental Congress designated one or more days of thanksgiving a year. In 1789, George Washington issued the first Thanksgiving proclamation by the national government of the United States. In it, he called upon Americans to express their gratitude for the happy conclusion to the country’s war of independence and the successful ratification of the U.S. Constitution.

Recommended for you…

His successors John Adams and James Madison also designated days of thanks during their presidencies.

Presidents originally had to declare Thanksgiving a holiday every year, up until Lincoln made it a national holiday during his tenure. Thomas Jefferson refused to recognize the event because he believed so firmly in the separation of church and state. Since Thanksgiving involved prayer and reflection, he thought designating it a national holiday would violate the First Amendment.

The document formalizing the holiday was written by William Seward, Lincoln’s secretary of state, and signed by Lincoln on Oct. 3, 1863. The signing capped a 30-year effort by writer and editor Sarah Josepha Hale to have the holiday declared. Hale also founded the American Ladies Magazine, which promoted women's issues long before the suffrage movement.

In 1939, Franklin Roosevelt broke with tradition, and Thanksgiving was celebrated on the third Thursday in November, not the fourth. Roosevelt effectively added shopping days to the holiday season to boost the economy. Angry football coaches who had Thanksgiving games already scheduled and calendar-printers who now had incorrect dates were among those leading the complaints. The marking of the day was officially switched back in 1942.

Oh, that football tradition. College teams were playing Thanksgiving games in the 1890s, and the pros moved in by 1920. The Detroit Lions played in their first Thanksgiving Day game in 1934, and the belief that they've never won on the day is incorrect. The Lions are 37-42-2 in their 81 Thanksgiving games.

The Decatur Staleys, by the way, were in action the first day the American Professional Football Association (the NFL's precursor) played on Thanksgiving. The Staleys beat the Chicago Tigers 6-0 on Nov. 25, 1920, one among six games that day. The next year, the Staleys moved their base to Chicago, and in 1922, they became the Bears.

Sometimes accidents lead to tradition. In 1953, a Swanson employee accidentally ordered too many turkeys for the season. Dealing with the excess, a salesman came up with the idea of filling 5,000 aluminum trays with the turkey and additional trimmings, and the meals were a success.

This may be the first time since COVID interrupted our lives that some of us have seen one another. At this time last year, we all hoped we would see enough of a drop in cases that this year could be closer to what we remember. We may not be in the clear yet this year, but we’re also practiced in precaution, and there is a vaccine and a booster available.

So sit with friends and family this year — carefully — socialize, watch parades and football games and enjoy a sumptuous feast.

Through it all, there’s at least one Thanksgiving tradition that did not take hold.

When the Thanksgiving parade made its debut in 1924, it featured something we don’t see anymore: Live animals from the Central Park Zoo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0