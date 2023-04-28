There was a fitting paragraph in our story that Dan Caulkins was not going to run again for a seat in the Illinois House of Representatives.

Lee Enterprises' Brenden Moore wrote, "a conservative Republican in a legislature dominated by supermajority Democrats, Caulkins’ legislative record was not long. But he said he was most proud of helping his constituents."

The best efforts of Caulkins and his fellow Republicans were unable to crack that supermajority, something they certainly know every time they run in the present Illinois climate. So the best they're allowed to do is be an occasional thorn in the sides of Democrats, particularly Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

But Caulkins was also able to step up and deliver for constituents needing help cutting government red tape or pointing them in the next direction. That's a vital role that politicians minority and majority play that often provides the most help for those in need.

His path to return to the House wasn't a paved road. Caulkins represents the 88th House District, which stretches from the outskirts of Decatur to the outskirts of Bloomington and includes rural portions of DeWitt, Macon, McLean, Livingston and Piatt counties in between. Caulkins was drawn out of his district by Springfield Democrats who controlled the redistricting process in 2021.

Prior to his election to the Illinois House, Caulkins served on Eastern Illinois University’s board of trustees from 2015 to 2018 and as a Decatur city councilman from 2005 to 2009.

A retired Army major, Caulkins has also run several businesses focused on senior and disabled adult long-term care living facilities throughout the state.

We don't expect any of those to stop, and we thank Caulkins for his service.