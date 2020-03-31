OUR VIEW: Thanks for all your vital work

You never know when you will become more important than most of the people around you.
As we continue into double-digit days of the stay at home order, we’ve developed a true understanding of what’s vital during this strangest of times.
You’ve seen tributes to them via cartoons on this page, via commercials, via social media. We’re not going to attempt to name each specific vocation, because we’d inevitably leave out vital workers.
You have free articles remaining.
We are thankful for everyone doing their part. The fascinating thing about the vital workers is the differences in their backgrounds. Professionals with master’s degrees are important, but so are the people working at close to minimum wage. Age, gender, income, work skills – this virus doesn’t distinguish.
We don’t have to look back far in our history to see what can happen when unions go on strike, or people refuse to work. We’ve seen riots in our planet’s history over the absences of just one of the professions whose efforts are currently benefiting us.
To list some obvious workers we’re appreciating, we thank grocery store workers. We thank the people still able to work at restaurants. We thank our garbage disposal forces. We thank those who are delivering things to our homes, bringing us a little bit of normal and a little bit of relief. We thank the people who get this paper to you. There’d be no reason for us to work if they weren’t there to do their part. And of course, we thank our first responders, who don’t get days off and are seeing how the world copes with what are their everyday schedules.
The most difficult job may be the one held by the rest of the world, the ones who are sitting and waiting as they’ve been told, trying to set aside the worries of what kind of world we see on the other side of this. That’s a challenge. But it’s also them doing their part. Let’s hope for some good news in the coming weeks.
As always, be good to one another.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!