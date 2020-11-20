OUR VIEW: Thanksgiving requires sacrifice

The things to which we’ve been subjected the last eight months have been disconcerting, wearying and absolutely unfair.
We can ponder the ways our lives have been disrupted. Yet if we stop and think just briefly, all of us know individuals with whom we wouldn’t change places.
And each one is facing one of the worst decisions we’ve had to face during the pandemic crisis.
What about Thanksgiving?
We’ve already missed plenty. Start with the college and high school basketball tournaments cancelled when the outbreak took root in March. Go through high school graduations, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day. Summer events like county fairs and community gatherings like Decatur Celebration. Weddings and anniversary parties, time spent enjoying the company of family and friends. Traveling. Those are all before we get anywhere near how shutdowns and the virus have affected businesses and their employees.
And after eight months of sacrifice, we’re asked to make even more?
Yes, it’s a big ask. But it’s one we’re all being asked to do. It’s also one we hope can be accomplished. That’s another big ask.
Illinois recently changed the way it reports data, lumping "probable" cases of COVID into actual test-positive cases. That creates confusion for Illinoisans trying to assess the risks of infection and transmission, and it stirs up suspicion among those already suspicious.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker did themselves no favors when they went to the streets for the gatherings celebrating Joe Biden's presumptive victory, and followed with explanations and excuses which essentially amounted to “We needed this.” That kind of behavior gives ammunition to those who argue government is over-reaching its authority and justification to ignore advice and increase their risk in exposing themselves, friends and family members.
Colder weather means flu season, and also means more people are spending time inside and in closer proximity. The state has urged residents to stay home as much as possible. Pritzker has said he could issue a mandatory stay-at-home order if the current outbreak continues.
Seeing parents, grandparents, family and loved ones would be a fantastic holiday. The next gathering we’re able to pull together will be one of our most precious ever.
But the precautions being taken now make more sense than ever. Holding down COVID numbers in advance of the relief of the anticipated vaccine is the most logical advice.
Do something kind for a friend or neighbor. Drop a plate of food outside. Have a family Zoom session, or gather online and share a movie.
Making Thanksgiving a day we can sacrifice for one another is a great gift for each other.
