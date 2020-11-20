OUR VIEW: Thanksgiving requires sacrifice

The things to which we’ve been subjected the last eight months have been disconcerting, wearying and absolutely unfair.

We can ponder the ways our lives have been disrupted. Yet if we stop and think just briefly, all of us know individuals with whom we wouldn’t change places.

And each one is facing one of the worst decisions we’ve had to face during the pandemic crisis.

What about Thanksgiving?

We’ve already missed plenty. Start with the college and high school basketball tournaments cancelled when the outbreak took root in March. Go through high school graduations, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day. Summer events like county fairs and community gatherings like Decatur Celebration. Weddings and anniversary parties, time spent enjoying the company of family and friends. Traveling. Those are all before we get anywhere near how shutdowns and the virus have affected businesses and their employees.

And after eight months of sacrifice, we’re asked to make even more?

Yes, it’s a big ask. But it’s one we’re all being asked to do. It’s also one we hope can be accomplished. That’s another big ask.