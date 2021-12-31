OUR VIEW: That's better, school board

So much progress in public can turn into one step forward and two steps back.

Maybe the Decatur school board has improved the equation to one step forward and one step back, but that still negates progress.

The good news: Progress has been made in the search for the next Decatur Public Schools superintendent. There are two finalists for the position. The public will get a chance to meet them, ask questions and provide feedback next week.

We’re already miles ahead in transparency from where we were five years ago.

But then comes the sticking point: No further information has been provided, most specifically the identities of the candidates.

This means part of the limited time the candidates are available will be literally or figuratively reading resumes. If the candidates’ names are available, at least the more industrious have a chance to research and dig a little deeper.

A question inevitably raised is some version of “Why can’t you leave this decision to us?” or “What difference does it make?” Given the mess of administration under Paul Fregeau, does that question actually need to be asked?

In 2017, we criticized the board for its lack of transparency during Fregeau's hire as superintendent. Discussions and decisions were made by the board behind closed doors, to the point that no one knew even how many candidates had received serious consideration.

More good news: This hire is being conducted in a more transparent fashion. At least the board hasn't indicated it will demand questions be submitted in advance, which was the case with Fregeau. (Seriously. It was.)

Virtual gatherings with the finalists will be held at 6 and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5. The link for the Zoom seminars will be https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81031536360

The public is invited to offer feedback following the sessions.

