OUR VIEW

OUR VIEW: The 29 things we're looking forward to in phase 5

  • Updated
Lazy River 052621.JPG

The Lazy River at Splash Cove in Decatur.

 CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Regardless of how we felt individually, we have all sacrificed as our world has navigated its way through COVID.

Even with restrictions lifted, becoming accustomed to the post-COVID world is going to take some time. Maybe that time can be shortened as we’re able to re-experience some things.

Here’s some of what we’re looking forward to experiencing again:

Getting to know co-workers better now that we’re mostly back in the office and mask-free.

Taking a visit to Splash Cove.

Going to the movies.

The Illinois State Fair, along with county fairs and community festivals.

Fireworks.

Hugs.

First day of school photos without masks.

Potlucks.

Regular restaurant meals, matching up people who haven’t been together for too long.

Seeing photos full of people and full of fun on social media.

No masks in stores.

Farmer’s markets.

The cessation of the daily COVID numbers report.

Wear makeup.

Staged arts – plays, dancing, comedy shows.

Fried fair food.

Unencumbered church services.

Long overdue family gatherings.

OUR VIEW: Liquor move good decision by Decatur City Council

Walking lakeside (or anywhere else) and not worrying about the distance between us.

Looking out for unidentified flying objects. We’ve been told by government officials they’re real. So it’s OK now.

Trick or treating.

Shorter lines at drive-throughs. Maybe.

Driving by a field and seeing people playing.

Being rid of fogged-over eyeglasses. (If you know, you know.)

Neighborhood gatherings.

Consuming an adult beverage in an adult beverage station.

A trip to Hawaii. (The island has been off-limits to mainlanders for more than a year.)

Fall Friday night football.

Try, for at least a little while, to appreciate your fellow citizens, and let us welcome one another back into the world.

