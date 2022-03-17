OUR VIEW: The argument for permanent time

There are as many opinions about what to do with our clocks as there are people. Those who have given the options theoretical thought won’t be able to find with anyone who agrees with them precisely.

We welcome the U.S. Senate’s decision to eliminate time changes, and we hope the House follows suit and President Biden signs the bill. The proposal makes Daylight Saving Time permanent. And that’s where some groups raise concerns.

It’s worth pointing out this has been tried before in the U.S. During a national energy crisis in 1974, the federal government initiated nationwide permanent DST for two years. But people disliked going to work and sending children to school on dark winter mornings.

Permanent daylight time makes already-late winter sunrises one hour later — New York, Chicago and San Francisco sunrises about 8:30 a.m.; Minneapolis, Detroit and Seattle sunrises about 9 a.m.; in some US areas sunrises after 9:30 a.m.

After two years of permanent DST, Congress bowed to pressure and rescinded the decision a year before the legislation would have expired.

So there’s an immediate “no change” position because we tried it. Once. Fifty years ago.

We can agree life is significantly different than it was in 1974.

Health benefits and issues caused by daylight saving time are hard to directly measure. Nationwide studies have been almost impossible to conduct. So arguments like “colder winter mornings” can be made without acknowledging the winter mornings are always cold.

If we’re going to discuss the sleep advantages and disadvantages, we should start by considering that in excess of one-third of American adults sleep less than the suggested minimum seven hours a night. And two-thirds of American teens sleep less than their minimum recommended eight hours.

Some of us like the change. Others of us are irritated and often more affected in negative ways by either change. For that group, never worrying about changing alarm clocks and car and appliance clocks would be a wonderful and long-wanted change.

Illinois is already on board with the change taking effect as soon as the federal government OKs it. We support this change, while acknowledging the precedent has been set to rescind the idea.

Or we can all agree that time doesn’t exist and is a meaningless construct. But Congress would never agree, and we’d miss weekends

