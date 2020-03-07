OUR VIEW: The Decatur City Council approved road fixes. Hurry, let's complain about construction delays.

Inevitably, some of us will complain the effort was too small and cost too much.

But we’re again about to see some of the fruits of our gas taxes.

The Decatur City Council last month approved contracts in excess of $2 million for road repair throughout the city, and an additional $250,000 for work in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Transportation.

A 2018 American Society of Civil Engineers infrastructure report card on Illinois gave the state a C-minus overall, and its roads were given a grade of D. The organization in 2017 gave the United States a D-plus overall and a D for its roads. To show the extent of the required work, President Trump’s 2020 budget calls for an infrastructure investment of at least $1 trillion.

Saying roads need repair is not exactly news to anyone who’s driven on roads. Weather plays havoc with the surfaces on which we travel, with extremes in triple digits above zero and double digits below zero, not to mention summer and winter precipitation.

Obviously, if the country’s infrastructure requires trillions in coming years, $2 million won’t make every Decatur street sparkle. But it’s progress, and some of the unsexy work that’s needed. It’s work that’s unseen until it results in tire alignment issues arise.