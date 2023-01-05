OUR VIEW: The latest resurrection of the Lincoln

This is the first time in a long time that the Lincoln Square Theater has been so active, so quiet and so successful.

In a six-week stretch in November and December, the theater was host to three concerts, show a sing-along version of the film “Grease” and participated in the downtown Christmas walk. Later this month, the film “Cool Hand Luke” will be shown, and Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart will perform.

This newspaper has written several pieces over the decades that have felt like preludes to an ultimate obituary. But for all of those decades, each time the theater produced a death rattle, someone or some group of ones or something would happen to keep a flame of hope burning.

Sometimes that flame of hope would be the only thing warming the building when the furnace was inoperative or the power was turned off. Lightning strikes, bricks crumbling away from the building, and water damage on the inside was bad enough. The unverifiable whispers of worse have poisoned the well time and again.

But something about the Lincoln Square Theater has a hold on Decatur and its people, even if they can’t exactly define what that is or define what they think it can be. People are capable of arguing for or against every decision and maneuver done on behalf of the theater, and anyone who’s thought about it most likely has imagined their dream of what the theater can be.

But any business is tough, and sloughing through work to improve a century-old theater that’s missed decades of necessary updates can begin to feel like a march in the darkness.

We’ve previously discussed how the Lincoln Square Theater is possibly the strongest building in Decatur’s history. It never fully succumbs to its faults. But it’s also taken the best efforts from hundreds if not thousands of volunteers and ground them up. The Lincoln has pulverized those beliefs and efforts in such traumatic fashion that those volunteers decline to speak publicly about their experiences.

Yet the theater stands, and the next person or group with a vision try to make that vital step back to relevance.

The Lincoln is definitely a treasure, and anyone who’s set foot in the building once will almost ultimately be taken by it. Even decades from its finest, the attraction is undeniable.

Wouldn’t it be fantastic to have the Lincoln Square Theater be a cog in downtown and another of our fresh performing sites?

