OUR VIEW: There's one way we can help our mental well-being

We’re all looking for our ways to contribute during the coronavirus crisis. We’re watching medical professionals and grocery store workers and delivery people and more going to their jobs, making their contributions. What can the rest of us do from our homes while we wait for phone calls, emails, instant messages and video conferences, besides realizing what a handy tool we have in Zoom?
There’s one thing each of us can start doing immediately that will significantly improve our lives.
Think twice before we report rumor as fact.
How do we know what a rumor is? Some of them are easy to root out. Your friends and acquaintances who regularly talk and post about doomsday asteroids and incorrect celebrity death reports probably aren’t your best source for coronavirus updates.
Before believing and certainly before repeating infuriating news, check to see if it’s accurate. The Herald & Review has been, as always, careful throughout the crisis. We want to be the first place you come to for news. We also know the specific value our reporting has is in its accuracy. We talk to the people making the decisions and relay what they’re saying. We check with other sources to be sure we’re reporting the truth, and we’re quick to be sure the conversations are being reported. We know our fellow broadcast and print media are doing the same thing.
Rumors spread uncomfortably quickly. Or we can go to the timeless quote of "A lie can travel around the world and back again while the truth is lacing up its boots." (In 1919, the quote was credited to Mark Twain. The same Mark Twain who died in 1910.)
Rumors spread quicker than the truth, certainly, particularly if the thought confirms the worst of our previous biases and prejudices. No matter how many times conceal-and-carry holders are told their records will not be matched up against dispensary purchasing records, they remain suspicious. Those “in the know” were predicting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “stay at home” order for a week before he issued it. Every one of the coronavirus “cures” you’ve read or heard about? No truth.
We’ve even had a couple of Central Illinois-specific rumors recently. Maybe the rumor about the National Guard being deployed to shut down roads (they are not) comes to mind naturally for the more suspicious or those who have had unpleasant dealings with authorities. Maybe it’s easier to suspect State Police or the Decatur Police of giving tickets for violations of the “stay at home” proclamation (they are not) because we think that’s just the sort of thing police would do. The rumor that Illinois’ elections could be shut down midday sounded ridiculous and of course was proven untrue. But all of those rumors have to be checked out and squashed when inaccurate and broadcast far and wide when true.
These rumors do no good. Also, if people are actually following the “stay at home” proclamation, then they haven’t and won’t have experienced either one first-hand. We need to think a little more critically and thoroughly in these times where the only contact we have with each other and most of the rest of the world is virtual contact.
We also need to be aware and understand that sometimes circumstances might change situations. What’s true now may not be true in two hours. News is updated when it needs to be.
Is there the possibility that things could turn more tenuous and our worst suspicions closer to reality? Certainly. Are we in the midst of a crisis that’s challenging and testing each person’s concept of civil liberties? Unquestionably. Those are the kind of discussions we should be having them on a regular basis, especially now and in the next few weeks.
But we’ll accomplish nothing if we’re yelling at one another trying to dispel rumors. Be vigilant, be aware, use critical thought.
And, as always, be good to one another.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.