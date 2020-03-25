OUR VIEW: There's one way we can help our mental well-being

Rumors spread uncomfortably quickly. Or we can go to the timeless quote of "A lie can travel around the world and back again while the truth is lacing up its boots." (In 1919, the quote was credited to Mark Twain. The same Mark Twain who died in 1910.)

Rumors spread quicker than the truth, certainly, particularly if the thought confirms the worst of our previous biases and prejudices. No matter how many times conceal-and-carry holders are told their records will not be matched up against dispensary purchasing records, they remain suspicious. Those “in the know” were predicting Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “stay at home” order for a week before he issued it. Every one of the coronavirus “cures” you’ve read or heard about? No truth.

We’ve even had a couple of Central Illinois-specific rumors recently. Maybe the rumor about the National Guard being deployed to shut down roads (they are not) comes to mind naturally for the more suspicious or those who have had unpleasant dealings with authorities. Maybe it’s easier to suspect State Police or the Decatur Police of giving tickets for violations of the “stay at home” proclamation (they are not) because we think that’s just the sort of thing police would do. The rumor that Illinois’ elections could be shut down midday sounded ridiculous and of course was proven untrue. But all of those rumors have to be checked out and squashed when inaccurate and broadcast far and wide when true.