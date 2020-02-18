OUR VIEW: There's still a chance for fair redistricting

The population of Illinois is going down. The state will lose at least one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives following the 2020 census.
These things we know for certain.
What we don’t know is how state leaders will use the new census numbers to slice the state into congressional and Illinois legislative districts. Under the current process, that responsibility falls to the legislature.
If the past is any indication, it won’t be pretty. Over the years, there are numerous examples across the state of gerrymandered districts that didn’t even attempt to hide the mapmakers’ contempt for the requirement that they be “compact, contiguous and substantially equal in population.”
Take 2001, as an example, when Macon County was divided among three congressional districts. Mount Zion and the Democrat-leaning heart of Decatur were creatively linked by Interstate 72 to a group of counties along the Mississippi River to be represent by incumbent U.S. Rep. Lane Evans, a Democrat from Rock Island.
Party, not population, was king.
Do we expect anything different? This is Illinois after all.
Probably not. But that shouldn’t stop us from trying to bring about change.
Last week, a bipartisan coalition of state lawmakers and advocacy groups announced plans to push, yet again, for a “Fair Maps Amendment.”
The proposals are House Joint Resolution Constitutional Amendment 41 and, when it is officially introduced Tuesday, Senate Joint Resolution Constitutional Amendment 18.
“As a sprawling federal corruption investigation continues, we should start to end corruption by ending gerrymandering where it begins when maps are drawn,” said Madeleine Doubek, the group’s executive director. “Politicians picking their voters clearly is the epitome of a conflict of interest.”
Under the coalition’s proposal, 17 commission members would be appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court — seven registered Democrats, seven registered Republicans and three with different or no party affiliation. Each congressional district can have only one commissioner.
The amendment is backed by the same group that attempted to reform the redistricting process in the past three elections, CHANGE Illinois — the Coalition for Honest and New Government Ethics.
For the measure to be placed on the ballot, both chambers need to approve a constitutional amendment by a three-fifths majority. The deadline for passing the measure to get it on the November ballot is May 3.
“Our chances are better than they have ever been,” Doubek said.
There’s been a lot of talk in Springfield over the years about putting the needs of the state and its people ahead of politics.
On this issue, it’s time for talk to finally give way to action.