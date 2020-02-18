OUR VIEW: There's still a chance for fair redistricting

The population of Illinois is going down. The state will lose at least one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives following the 2020 census.

These things we know for certain.

What we don’t know is how state leaders will use the new census numbers to slice the state into congressional and Illinois legislative districts. Under the current process, that responsibility falls to the legislature.

If the past is any indication, it won’t be pretty. Over the years, there are numerous examples across the state of gerrymandered districts that didn’t even attempt to hide the mapmakers’ contempt for the requirement that they be “compact, contiguous and substantially equal in population.”

Take 2001, as an example, when Macon County was divided among three congressional districts. Mount Zion and the Democrat-leaning heart of Decatur were creatively linked by Interstate 72 to a group of counties along the Mississippi River to be represent by incumbent U.S. Rep. Lane Evans, a Democrat from Rock Island.

Party, not population, was king.

Do we expect anything different? This is Illinois after all.

Probably not. But that shouldn’t stop us from trying to bring about change.

