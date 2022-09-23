OUR VIEW: This is one American tradition to conclude

We don’t need to go any further than the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield to realize political name-calling and belittling is a long-standing American tradition.

No matter how many times you walk through the hallway with the collection of editorial cartoons from the time of Lincoln’s presidency, the vitriol and racism leave a mark on the mind.

So today’s efforts at what feel like alienating half the voter base can be seen as the present version of the custom, especially in presidential elections in the century alone.

In 2000, a crew of out-of-towners descended on Miami to disrupt recount attempts of the George Bush-Al Gore race, Their jackets and button-ups were so distinct, the protests were labeled the “Brooks Brothers Riot.”

In the 2004 election, the early effects of social media were made obvious, and Republicans were in the lead. Early reaction to the candidacy of Democrat John Kerry online was negative, and his campaign was slow to react to untrue accusations from the advocacy group Swift Boat Veterans for Truth. The campaign inspired the political pejorative "swiftboating,” describing an unfair or untrue political attack.

In 2008, Republican John McCain’s campaign tried to paint Democrat Barack Obama as a naive, inexperienced political lightweight, a celebrity with no substance and a socialist. Obama’s campaign attempted to cast doubt on McCain’s maverick persona and diminish his appeal to independent voters, tied him to unpopular President George W. Bush, and framed him as "erratic," viewed as a reference to his age. Obama also asserted that people in small towns are "bitter" and "cling to guns or religion."

At least that served as an indicator of what was to come. And as we sit through a campaign season in which name-calling and accusations are more prevalent that suggested solutions,

In 2012, Republican candidate Mitt Romney raised the bar. At a secretly recorded private campaign fundraising event, Romney said 47% of the people would vote for Barack Obama no matter what Romney said or did because those people "are dependent upon government... I'll never convince them they should take personal responsibility and care for their lives." That echoed the unrelated "99%" number, prominent in the public mind after the 2011 Occupy movement.

The 2016 campaign was the ugly culmination of all that had come before. At the event announcing his presidency, Donald Trump said of Mexicans coming into the U.S., "They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists." He criticized a judge of Mexican descent. He criticized a Muslim family whose son was killed serving in Iraq. He dismissed a recording of his crude comments as "locker room talk." He said Americans who died in war were ‘losers’ and ‘suckers,’ and said former POW and political foe John McCain was not a "hero" and "I like people who weren't captured."

Hillary Clinton, meanwhile, said "half" of Trump supporters fit into a "basket of deplorables," while the other half are people who feel the government has let them down and need understanding and empathy. She added, "Some of those folks, they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America."

President Joe Biden -- mocked as "Sleepy Joe" by Trump, who has derisive nicknames for anyone disagreeing with him -- unloaded earlier this month on "MAGA Republicans." His definition included pro-lifers, those favoring tax cuts and limited government.

No candidate or elected official seems to want to unite. The goal is to divide, mock and subdue, and make every effort to see things stay that way.

Perhaps we can look to Vice President Mike Pence. In his book coming out in November, he writes of the Jan. 6 Washington, D.C., protest, “I was angry at what I saw, how it desecrated the seat of our democracy. (It) dishonored the patriotism of millions of our supporters, who would never do such a thing here or anywhere else.”

Let’s hope more of us listen and we can build a better country. Together.