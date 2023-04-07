For those who follow Christian tenets, Easter Sunday is a day of renewal.

It’s the day on which Christians mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Two thousand years later, the world looks extremely different from the way it looked when Christ walked the earth. Unfortunately, the part of the world He walked is still the center of conflict as politics and society and violence are done in the name of controlling the area.

Of course, the United States is no stranger to violence. But in cases here, the injuries and deaths are more likely to be caused by our fellow citizens.

We can debate the causes forever, blaming, among other things, gun culture, upbringing, economic disparity and mental health issues. What all of those issues share is a reason for behavior that our society, for whatever reasons, loves to talk about them but hates the idea of actually making the effort to do anything about them.

May thoughts of the horror of violence be far from the minds of church-goers on Sunday. Let's pray the joy of Easter services -- whether one is devout, an occasional visitor, or just enjoys the atmosphere -- can give comfort to what often troubles the spirit.

Perhaps in addition to the celebration by those marking the holiday, a small slice of time could be set aside to offer thoughts and prayers toward those issues, particularly for the innocent victims.

That’s certainly what Jesus would want.