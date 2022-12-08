OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down! (copy)

THUMBS UP! To cheerleaders heading overseas. Four Eisenhower seniors and a pair of freshmen will depart for London after Christmas to appear in a New Year's Day parade. They earned the right by corralling All-American honors at Universal Cheerleaders Association camp in the summer. A total of 16 Eisenhower cheerleaders achieved that status. Only the six are going to London due to the cost: $3,921 each, which they have to raise themselves.

THUMBS UP! To seeking Santa. The Herald & Review is seeking suggestions for a new holiday feature, "In Search of Santa," to draw attention to people whose lives illustrate the true meaning of Christmas. To make a suggestion, visit bit.ly/insearchofsanta to fill out our online form.

THUMBS DOWN! To normalizing antisemitism. A popular entertainer has lost billions of dollars as companies have terminated their contracts with him, and social networks have banned his account. The reason to keep these antics in front of the public? We -- all of us -- cannot allow any backsliding on the societal disease of antisemitism.

THUMBS UP! And good riddance to mpox. The Health and Human Services Department plans to end the public health emergency declared this year. Mpox's impact wasn't close to that of COVID-19, although health and government officials again botched test and vaccine supplies.

THUMBS UP! To the University of Illinois football team. The Illini will play Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa. The team hasn’t played in a bowl since 2019. This is the first bowl game under the ReliaQuest name. The game was formerly known as the Outback Bowl.

THUMBS DOWN! To the excessive significance of a Senate race 700 miles away. Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock's win in the Georgia Senate runoff over former NFL and University of Georgia star Herschel Walker gives Democrats a 51-49 advantage in the Senate. Both sides' hyperbole and shameless panic-mongering and the $425 million spent on that campaign alone make Illinois’ sloppy politics seem sane by comparison.