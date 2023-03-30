THUMBS DOWN! To Mexico's decision to not accept genetically modified products. The free-trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada requires scientific research as a base for decisions, and Mexico has presented no evidence for its decision. Genetically modified products have been part of Illinois' exports for decades without documented evidence of ill health effects. The Mexican ban is important to Illinois -- Mexico is the largest consumer of Illinois corn. Mexico bought in excess of 670 million bushels of corn last year. Illinois agricultural exports to Mexico totaled $8.93 billion in 2021.

THUMBS UP! We guess, to the success of sports wagering in Illinois. Revenues from in-state gambling are $800 million off a handle -- the total amount wagered -- of $9.3 billion. Illinois is a top-five state in the country in sports betting. In excess of 262,000 wagers were placed last year.

THUMBS DOWN! And good luck to Utah's new social media laws. The laws, already signed by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox prohibit those under 18 from using social media between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m., require age verification for anyone who wants to use social media in the state and opens the door to lawsuits on behalf of children claiming social media harmed them. However noble the intent, trying to pin down specifics on social media bans at the user level really can't be accomplished governmentally. Although we are amused at the thought of a court case surrounding a curfew-violating social media post.

THUMBS UP! And welcome back, Major League Baseball. The game is going to be different this year. Rule changes have shaved the running time of games by a half-hour. Expect to see a pitch clock, limits on pickoff attempts, visits to the mound and, baseball is hoping, more variety from offenses.

THUMBS UP! And why not, to cementing Illinois' role as a soybean hotbed. The Illinois House approved legislation that would designate the soybean the official state bean of Illinois. If passed in the Senate and signed into law, the bean will join recently approved state symbols like the state microbe (Penicillium rubens), state snake (eastern milksnake) and state rock (dolostone).

THUMBS DOWN! Yet again to a school shooting. Three children and three adults were killed this week at a private Christian school in Nashville. Again, we need more than thoughts and prayers to stop bullets.