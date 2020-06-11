OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To hypocrisy. We have equal opportunity offenders in both Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Republican foes. Republicans blasted Pritzker for violating his own orders on social distancing. The governor marched in a demonstration over the weekend. To be sure, the governor's participation was a violation of his stay-at-home order. Which isn't, despite the assertion of state Rep. Grant Wehrli (R-Naperville), a "law." While Wehrli and other Republicans hold the governor up to a standard, they've been decidedly more silent about other violations of the same order. Pritzker extended the nonsense when he criticized Republicans for not responding to a tweet from President Trump. Can our elected leaders please stop the misdirection and try to actual lead at this time we truly need them to do so.
THUMBS UP! To progress. College and professional athletes are creeping back into training. We join the millions of fans who will love to have their games back. We also hope for the best going forward -- we are truly weary of typing “coronavirus,” “pandemic” and “COVID-19.” .
THUMBS DOWN! To yet another festival cancelled because of our invisible foe. Warrensburg’s Corn Festival has joined Decatur Celebration, Mattoon’s Bagelfest, and dozens of other community events to fall victim to COVID-19. On a larger scale, the cancellation of Chicago summer music festival Lollapalooza is also disappointing. That festival ranks with national events like Burning Man and Coachella -- both also cancelled -- as one music aficionados pay close attention to. The safe decisions are being made. But we thirst for good news about large gatherings.
THUMBS DOWN! To the World Health Organization. The group’s COVID-19 technical lead backtracked on her comment that asymptomatic transmission of the virus was “very rare.” “I think that it’s a misunderstanding to state (that) the asymptomatic transmission globally is very rare,” Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said, noting modelling suggesting 40% of infections could be transmitted by people without symptoms. But a day earlier, she said something that was interpreted and reported in another way. WHO has made its share of stumbles through this pandemic. When a public safety organization is unable to communicate its message properly, every problem is magnified.
THUMBS UP! To peaceful demonstrations. Last weekend's prayer service in Decatur's Central Park was a chance to come together (socially safely) and show how concern can be shared without confrontation. Here's to the idea that those standing up now are taking the first step toward progress. We clearly continue to have a long way to go.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!