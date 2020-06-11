OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS DOWN! To hypocrisy. We have equal opportunity offenders in both Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his Republican foes. Republicans blasted Pritzker for violating his own orders on social distancing. The governor marched in a demonstration over the weekend. To be sure, the governor's participation was a violation of his stay-at-home order. Which isn't, despite the assertion of state Rep. Grant Wehrli (R-Naperville), a "law." While Wehrli and other Republicans hold the governor up to a standard, they've been decidedly more silent about other violations of the same order. Pritzker extended the nonsense when he criticized Republicans for not responding to a tweet from President Trump. Can our elected leaders please stop the misdirection and try to actual lead at this time we truly need them to do so.