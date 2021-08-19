OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To Scovill Zoo. One of Decatur’s family-friendly venues marked a milestone this week -- its 4 millionth visitor. Open since 1967, the zoo has been host to multiple generations throughout its run. Fittingly enough, the 4 millionth “visitor” was a family who was festooned with gifts, including a one-year pass and a stuffed camel.

THUMBS UP! To the Punk On Park Festival. Downtown was as recently as two years ago a center for music in Decatur during the summer. Events have run their course one by one, but the Punk On Pack gathering planted strong roots last weekend.

THUMBS UP! To the victors. Those who give their time to charitable and non-profit efforts were awarded at the 17th annual Do Something Great Awards hosted by the Community Foundation of Macon County. These are the people we all should make every effort to emulate.

THUMBS UP! To the Dwayne Andreas Ag Academy. The group is among 10 semifinalists for the Future Farmers of America Model of Excellence Award. The FFA competition will narrow the field to three, and the champion will be named in October.

THUMBS DOWN! To attempts at assigning blame for the United States’ failure in Afghanistan. “Failure” isn’t even really the right word, because the goals of U.S. presence were never really made clear. An ongoing 20-year effort with nothing to show for it leaves plenty of time, people and places for finger-pointing.

THUMBS UP! To the air show. It's interesting when all you need to do is say "air show" and people will know exactly what you're talking about. Last weekend's event celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Decatur Airport was another for the "splendid time was had by all" list.

THUMBS UP! To Major League Baseball’s “Field of Dreams” game. The game was broadcast from Dyersville, Iowa, the site of the field in the film. The combination of dusk, corn fields and a walk-off home run defeating the hated Yankees led to some good feeling about baseball. Our entertaining sports moments of late have been few and far between.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0