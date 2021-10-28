OUR VIEW: Thumbs up! Thumbs down!

THUMBS UP! To unique shopping opportunities. The Habitat for Humanity Christmas Restore is open at 802 E. Wood St. in Decatur. The shop houses the Christmas items next door to Habitat for Humanity’s Restore shop. The holiday store is filled with donated Christmas decorations. The Decatur Area Arts Council's Holiday Gift Shoppe features work from a number of artisans. Downtown shops are offering their own unique items for the season as well.

THUMBS UP! To an eye to the future. Gov. J.B. Pritzker was in Bloomington last week to discuss a new electric vehicle/energy storage training facility at Bloomington's Heartland Community College. The program is a key part of an effort that will, Pritzker said, “attract people to some of the best paying jobs in our economy.” Along with feeding into the Rivian electric vehicle construction assembly line, the availability of the facility can lead students from school directly to additional lucrative jobs.

THUMBS DOWN! To a troubling trend. A few prosecutors around the country have decided they won't prosecute laws with which they disagree. A significant number of the crimes not being prosecuted are new laws passed by conservative politicians. None of the reports have come from Illinois. Such behavior enforces negative thoughts about our law and order system -- specifically that laws are for some and not others, and the system is built against certain people. If such behavior continues, it won't be long until it comes to the attention of the masses. That's an argument we can avoid being forced to observe.

THUMBS UP! To development. A project under the name of The Lincoln Land of Sports Complex, a $60 million sports and events development, has been announced in Mattoon. The plans include an indoor field house, outdoor fields (both grass and multi-purpose turf), retail space and 2,000 parking places. The Coles County development is projected to break ground in 18 months and be completed in around two years.

